WorldFebruary 10, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: NFL Super Bowl 59 Football Action

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes under pressure by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson (83) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) short of the goal line during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) jumps prior to the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts looks to throw against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes yells prior to the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up prior to the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson (83) is tackled short of the goal line by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith (3) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) stiff arms Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Jaden Hicks (21) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) evades pressure from Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
