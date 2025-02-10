PHOTO COLLECTION: NFL Super Bowl 59 Football Action

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes under pressure by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson (83) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) short of the goal line during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) jumps prior to the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts looks to throw against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes yells prior to the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up prior to the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson (83) is tackled short of the goal line by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith (3) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) stiff arms Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Jaden Hicks (21) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS