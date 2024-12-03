PHOTO COLLECTION: NFL Super Bowl 59 Football Moments

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes takes a knee prior to the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Philadelphia Eagles take the field for the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

First responders hold photos of victims from the New Years Day terrorist attack before the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks to the team before the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) huddles up his teammates prior to the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes kisses his wife, Brittany Mahomes prior to the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) jumps prior to the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump, center, stands for the national anthem next to his daughter Ivanka Trump and New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson before the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump, center, salutes as Jon Batiste performs the national anthem at the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ledisi performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing" prior to the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts closes his eyes during the national anthem prior to the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) ASSOCIATED PRESS