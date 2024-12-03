All sections
February 7, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: NHL Hockey

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

FILE - New York Rangers' Sam Carrick watches during an NHL hockey game Jan. 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
FILE - New York Rangers' Sam Carrick watches during an NHL hockey game Jan. 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - New York Rangers' Adam Fox skates during an NHL hockey game, Jan. 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
FILE - New York Rangers' Adam Fox skates during an NHL hockey game, Jan. 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

