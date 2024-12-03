All sections
WorldFebruary 27, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Obit Gene Hackman

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

FILE - Actor Gene Hackman, winner of Best Supporting Actor at academy awards in March 1993. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman arrives with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, for the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2003. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
CORRECTS DATE - FILE - Philip D'Antoni, producer of the "The French Connection," holds the Oscar for best picture, from left, Gene Hackman holds his award for best actor for his role in "The French Connection," Jane Fonda hold the Oscar for best actress for her role in "Klute," and William Friedkin hold his Oscar for best achievement in directing for "The French Connection," at the the 44th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on April 10, 1972. (AP Photo, File)
Law enforcement officials talk outside the home of actor Gene Hackman on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog were found dead in the home a day earlier. (AP Photo/Roberto Rosales)
Santa Fe County Sheriff deputies arrive at the Santa Fe Summit gated community where actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa passed away were earlier found dead, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)
Santa Fe County deputies remain outside the house belonging to actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were earlier found dead, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)
The entrance to the gated community where actor Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog were found dead in their home is shown Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Roberto Rosales)
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman reacts during an interview on March 24, 1972. (AP Photo/George Brich, File)
FILE - Actors Christopher Reeve, left, and co-star Gene Hackman arrive at the premiere of the movie "Superman" in Los Angeles, Ca., on Dec. 15, 1978. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
FILE - Liza Minnelli and Gene Hackman dance at the University Club, Wednesday, June 26, 1975, in Mexico City, where they are filming the movie "Lucky Lady." (AP Photo/Hem, File)
FILE - Gene Hackman accepts his Oscar for best actor at the 44th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on April 10, 1972. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - "The Royal Tenenbaums" cast member Gene Hackman poses at the premiere of the film in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, Dec. 6, 2001. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
