WorldMarch 18, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Olympics IOC Election

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach leaves after a press conference, ahead of the 144th session which will elect the new IOC President, in Costa Navarino, southwestern Greece, Monday, March 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach talks during the opening ceremony of the 144th IOC session, which will elect the new IOC President, at the Olympic Academy in ancient Olympia, western Greece, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach checks his notes before a press conference, ahead of the 144th session which will elect the new IOC President, in Costa Navarino, southwestern Greece, Monday, March 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach talks during the opening ceremony of the 144th IOC session, which will elect the new IOC President, at the Olympic Academy in ancient Olympia, western Greece, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach speaks during a press conference, ahead of the 144th session which will elect the new IOC President, in Costa Navarino, southwestern Greece, Monday, March 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, center, speaks during a press conference, ahead of the 144th session which will elect the new IOC President, in Costa Navarino, southwestern Greece, Monday, March 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Greece's President Constantine Tassoulas talks during the opening ceremony of the 144th IOC session, which will elect the new IOC President, at the Olympic Academy in ancient Olympia, western Greece, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Isidoros Kouvelos, President of the International Olympic Academy, left, salutes International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach during the opening ceremony of the 144th IOC session, which will elect the new IOC President, at the Olympic Academy in ancient Olympia, western Greece, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Candidate to the presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Kirsty Coventry arrives at the opening ceremony of the 144th session, which will elect the new IOC President, at the Olympic Academy in ancient Olympia, western Greece, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Candidate to the presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Prince Feisal Al-Hussein arrives at the opening ceremony of the 144th session, which will elect the new IOC President, at the Olympic Academy in ancient Olympia, western Greece, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Candidate to the presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Morinari Watanabe arrives at the opening ceremony of the 144th session, which will elect the new IOC President, at the Olympic Academy in ancient Olympia, western Greece, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Candidate to the presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) JDavid Lappartient arrives at the opening ceremony of the 144th IOC session, which will elect the new IOC President, at the Olympic Academy in ancient Olympia, western Greece, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Candidate to the presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Juan Antonio Samaranch arrives at the opening ceremony of the 144th IOC session, which will elect the new IOC President, at the Olympic Academy in ancient Olympia, western Greece, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach speaks during a press conference, ahead of the 144th session which will elect the new IOC President, in Costa Navarino, southwestern Greece, Monday, March 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
