FILE - Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin celebrates his 600th career goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets, Monday, March 12, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, of Russia, winds up for a shot during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, FIle) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2019, file photo, Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin follows through on a shot against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin reacts during a media availability at the team's NHL hockey training camp in Arlington, Va., Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, of Russia, celebrates after scoring his third goal of an NHL hockey game during the third period against the St. Louis Blues, Saturday, April 9, 2016, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after scoring his 767 NHL career goals during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, follows through on a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, of Russia, celebrates his goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (8) takes a shot during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, follows through on a shot during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin holds his 798, 799, and 800th career goal pucks in the locker room next to hats collected for his hat trick after an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2006, file photo, Washington Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin, front, of Russia, shoots the puck from over his head after being checked to the ice by Phoenix Coyotes defenseman Paul Mara, center, past Coyotes goalie Brian Boucher, rear, for a goal in the third period an NHL game in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Paul Connors, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Fans cheer as Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period of an NHL hockey game, on Monday, Feb. 22, 2016, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, FIle) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin takes a shot during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, watches from the bench during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin celebrates his second goal of the game during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin celebrates after his winning goal against the Ottawa Senators during overtime NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky laughs as he wears his new Hockey Hall of Fame ring during his induction ceremony at the Hall in Toronto, Nov. 22, 1999. (AP Photo/Frank Gunn, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS