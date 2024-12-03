All sections
PHOTO COLLECTION: Pam Bondi Swearing In

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

Pam Bondi is sworn in as Attorney General by Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, right, as partner John Wakefield and mother Patsy Bondi, look on, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Pam Bondi is sworn in as Attorney General by Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, right, as President Donald Trump, partner John Wakefield and mother Patsy Bondi, look on, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks after being sworn in by Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington, as President Donald Trump looks on. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Pam Bondi is sworn in as Attorney General by Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, right, as President Donald Trump, partner John Wakefield and mother Patsy Bondi, look on, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Pam Bondi is sworn in as Attorney General by Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, right, as partner John Wakefield and mother Patsy Bondi, look on, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump welcomes Pam Bondi before she is sworn in as Attorney General by Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, right, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci))
President Donald Trump welcomes Pam Bondi before she is sworn in as Attorney General by Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, right, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump welcomes Pam Bondi before she is sworn in as Attorney General by Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, right, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump welcomes Pam Bondi before she is sworn in as Attorney General by Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks after being sworn in by Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington, as President Donald Trump looks on. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
