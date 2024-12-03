PHOTO COLLECTION: Pam Bondi Swearing In

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
AP News, Associated Press
Pam Bondi is sworn in as Attorney General by Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, right, as President Donald Trump, partner John Wakefield and mother Patsy Bondi, look on, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks after being sworn in by Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington, as President Donald Trump looks on. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Donald Trump welcomes Pam Bondi before she is sworn in as Attorney General by Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, right, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci))ASSOCIATED PRESS
