All sections
WorldMarch 5, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Paris Fashion Week Celebrities

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
Lucy Hale poses for photographers at the photo call for the Dior Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Lucy Hale poses for photographers at the photo call for the Dior Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lucy Hale poses for photographers at the photo call for the Dior Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Lucy Hale poses for photographers at the photo call for the Dior Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Xin Liu poses for photographers at the photo call for the Dior Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Xin Liu poses for photographers at the photo call for the Dior Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Xin Liu poses for photographers at the photo call for the Dior Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Xin Liu poses for photographers at the photo call for the Dior Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Romee Strijd poses for photographers at the photo call for the Dior Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Romee Strijd poses for photographers at the photo call for the Dior Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pia Wurtzbach poses for photographers at the photo call for the Dior Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Pia Wurtzbach poses for photographers at the photo call for the Dior Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Elle Macpherson poses for photographers at the photo call for the Dior Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Elle Macpherson poses for photographers at the photo call for the Dior Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Natalie Portman poses for photographers at the photo call for the Dior Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Natalie Portman poses for photographers at the photo call for the Dior Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Caroline Daur poses for photographers at the photo call for the Dior Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Caroline Daur poses for photographers at the photo call for the Dior Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jisoo poses for photographers at the photo call for the Dior Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Jisoo poses for photographers at the photo call for the Dior Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michelle Monaghan poses for photographers at the photo call for the Dior Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Michelle Monaghan poses for photographers at the photo call for the Dior Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michelle Monaghan poses for photographers at the photo call for the Dior Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Michelle Monaghan poses for photographers at the photo call for the Dior Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nadia Tereszkiewicz poses for photographers at the photo call for the Dior Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Nadia Tereszkiewicz poses for photographers at the photo call for the Dior Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)ASSOCIATED PRESS

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

Related
PHOTO COLLECTION: US presidents AP photo coverage
WorldMar. 5
PHOTO COLLECTION: US presidents AP photo coverage
Gene Hackman's dog was misidentified as other mysteries swirl around actor's death
WorldMar. 5
Gene Hackman's dog was misidentified as other mysteries swirl around actor's death
China keeps its economic growth target at 'around 5%' for 2025
WorldMar. 5
China keeps its economic growth target at 'around 5%' for 2025
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Protests
WorldMar. 5
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Protests
The Florida attorney general's office is investigating Andrew and Tristan Tate
WorldMar. 5
The Florida attorney general's office is investigating Andrew and Tristan Tate
Groceries around the country remain expensive. That's why more states want to stop taxing them
WorldMar. 4
Groceries around the country remain expensive. That's why more states want to stop taxing them
The IRS is drafting plans to cut as much as half of its 90,000-person workforce, AP sources say
WorldMar. 4
The IRS is drafting plans to cut as much as half of its 90,000-person workforce, AP sources say
FBI and DOJ headquarters are among more than 440 federal buildings listed for potential sale
WorldMar. 4
FBI and DOJ headquarters are among more than 440 federal buildings listed for potential sale
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy