WorldMarch 19, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Persian New Year

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

An Iranian man jumps over a firework celebrating Chaharshanbe Souri, or Wednesday Feast, an ancient Festival of Fire on the eve of the last Wednesday of the Persian year, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Iranians celebrate their new year, or Nowruz, with arrival of the spring. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
An Iranian woman dances while celebrating Chaharshanbe Souri, or Wednesday Feast, an ancient Festival of Fire on the eve of the last Wednesday of the Persian year, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
An Iranian man holds up a firework celebrating Chaharshanbe Souri, or Wednesday Feast, an ancient Festival of Fire on the eve of the last Wednesday of the Persian year, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
An Iranian woman carries her shopping bags including branches of a tree to decorate her New Year, or Nowruz, table at Tajrish traditional bazaar in northern Tehran, Iran, Saturday, March 15, 2025. The Persian new year, or Nowruz, which means "New Day", is the most important holiday for Iranians, it marks the beginning of the spring on vernal equinox. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
An Iranian woman buys flowers to decorate her New Year, or Nowruz, table at Tajrish traditional bazaar in northern Tehran, Iran, Saturday, March 15, 2025. The Persian new year, or Nowruz, which means "New Day", is the most important holiday for Iranians, it marks the beginning of the spring on vernal equinox. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
People shop at Tajrish traditional bazaar ahead of Iranian New Year, or Nowruz in northern Tehran, Iran, Saturday, March 15, 2025. The Persian new year, or Nowruz, which means "New Day", is the most important holiday for Iranians, it marks the beginning of the spring on vernal equinox. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
People dance while celebrating Chaharshanbe Souri, or Wednesday Feast, an ancient Festival of Fire on the eve of the last Wednesday of the Persian year, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Iranians gather around a bonfire celebrating Chaharshanbe Souri, or Wednesday Feast, an ancient Festival of Fire on the eve of the last Wednesday of the Persian year, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
An Iranian woman releases a wishing lantern while celebrating Chaharshanbe Souri, or Wednesday Feast, an ancient Festival of Fire on the eve of the last Wednesday of the Persian year, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
An Iranian man jumps over a bonfire celebrating Chaharshanbe Souri, or Wednesday Feast, an ancient Festival of Fire on the eve of the last Wednesday of the Persian year, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
An Iranian man plays with a firework celebrating Chaharshanbe Souri, or Wednesday Feast, an ancient Festival of Fire on the eve of the last Wednesday of the Persian year, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
People shop ahead of Iranian New Year, or Nowruz at Tajrish Sq. in northern Tehran, Iran, Saturday, March 15, 2025. The Persian new year, or Nowruz, which means "New Day", is the most important holiday for Iranians, it marks the beginning of the spring on vernal equinox. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
A vendor waits for customers while people shop for the Persian new year, or Nowruz, the most important holiday for Iranians which marks the beginning of the spring, in the old main bazaar of Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
People shop at Tajrish traditional bazaar ahead of Iranian New Year, or Nowruz in northern Tehran, Iran, Saturday, March 15, 2025. The Persian new year, or Nowruz, which means "New Day", is the most important holiday for Iranians, it marks the beginning of the spring on vernal equinox. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
A vendor advertises clothing while people shop for the Persian new year, or Nowruz, the most important holiday for Iranians which marks the beginning of the spring, in the old main bazaar of Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
People shop for the Persian new year, or Nowruz, the most important holiday for Iranians which marks the beginning of the spring, in the old main bazaar of Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Street musicians play the Daf, a hand-held Persian drum, ahead of Iranian New Year, or Nowruz, at Tajrish Sq. in northern Tehran, Iran, Saturday, March 15, 2025. The Persian new year, or Nowruz, which means "New Day", is the most important holiday for Iranians, it marks the beginning of the spring on vernal equinox. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
