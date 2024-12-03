PHOTO COLLECTION: Persian New Year

An Iranian man jumps over a firework celebrating Chaharshanbe Souri, or Wednesday Feast, an ancient Festival of Fire on the eve of the last Wednesday of the Persian year, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Iranians celebrate their new year, or Nowruz, with arrival of the spring. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Iranian woman dances while celebrating Chaharshanbe Souri, or Wednesday Feast, an ancient Festival of Fire on the eve of the last Wednesday of the Persian year, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Iranian man holds up a firework celebrating Chaharshanbe Souri, or Wednesday Feast, an ancient Festival of Fire on the eve of the last Wednesday of the Persian year, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Iranian woman carries her shopping bags including branches of a tree to decorate her New Year, or Nowruz, table at Tajrish traditional bazaar in northern Tehran, Iran, Saturday, March 15, 2025. The Persian new year, or Nowruz, which means "New Day", is the most important holiday for Iranians, it marks the beginning of the spring on vernal equinox. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Iranian woman buys flowers to decorate her New Year, or Nowruz, table at Tajrish traditional bazaar in northern Tehran, Iran, Saturday, March 15, 2025. The Persian new year, or Nowruz, which means "New Day", is the most important holiday for Iranians, it marks the beginning of the spring on vernal equinox. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People shop at Tajrish traditional bazaar ahead of Iranian New Year, or Nowruz in northern Tehran, Iran, Saturday, March 15, 2025. The Persian new year, or Nowruz, which means "New Day", is the most important holiday for Iranians, it marks the beginning of the spring on vernal equinox. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People dance while celebrating Chaharshanbe Souri, or Wednesday Feast, an ancient Festival of Fire on the eve of the last Wednesday of the Persian year, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Iranians gather around a bonfire celebrating Chaharshanbe Souri, or Wednesday Feast, an ancient Festival of Fire on the eve of the last Wednesday of the Persian year, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Iranian woman releases a wishing lantern while celebrating Chaharshanbe Souri, or Wednesday Feast, an ancient Festival of Fire on the eve of the last Wednesday of the Persian year, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Iranian man jumps over a bonfire celebrating Chaharshanbe Souri, or Wednesday Feast, an ancient Festival of Fire on the eve of the last Wednesday of the Persian year, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Iranian man plays with a firework celebrating Chaharshanbe Souri, or Wednesday Feast, an ancient Festival of Fire on the eve of the last Wednesday of the Persian year, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People shop ahead of Iranian New Year, or Nowruz at Tajrish Sq. in northern Tehran, Iran, Saturday, March 15, 2025. The Persian new year, or Nowruz, which means "New Day", is the most important holiday for Iranians, it marks the beginning of the spring on vernal equinox. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A vendor waits for customers while people shop for the Persian new year, or Nowruz, the most important holiday for Iranians which marks the beginning of the spring, in the old main bazaar of Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People shop at Tajrish traditional bazaar ahead of Iranian New Year, or Nowruz in northern Tehran, Iran, Saturday, March 15, 2025. The Persian new year, or Nowruz, which means "New Day", is the most important holiday for Iranians, it marks the beginning of the spring on vernal equinox. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A vendor advertises clothing while people shop for the Persian new year, or Nowruz, the most important holiday for Iranians which marks the beginning of the spring, in the old main bazaar of Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People shop for the Persian new year, or Nowruz, the most important holiday for Iranians which marks the beginning of the spring, in the old main bazaar of Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) ASSOCIATED PRESS