All sections
WorldFebruary 1, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Philadelphia Small Plane Crash

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An investigator works the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
An investigator works the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)ASSOCIATED PRESS
First responders at the scene of a small plane crash at Cotton and Rupert Streets, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Philadelphia. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
First responders at the scene of a small plane crash at Cotton and Rupert Streets, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Philadelphia. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FBI officials in marked jackets stand near debris from medical jet crash along Cottman Avenue near Roosevelt Blvd overnight Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
FBI officials in marked jackets stand near debris from medical jet crash along Cottman Avenue near Roosevelt Blvd overnight Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Firefighters and emergency personnel work at the rear of 7270 Calvert Street after a small plane crashed near Roosevelt Mall, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Philadelphia. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Firefighters and emergency personnel work at the rear of 7270 Calvert Street after a small plane crashed near Roosevelt Mall, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Philadelphia. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fuel burns in the street at Bustleton and Cotton Ave. after a small plane crashed near Roosevelt Mall, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Philadelphia. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Fuel burns in the street at Bustleton and Cotton Ave. after a small plane crashed near Roosevelt Mall, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Philadelphia. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference following a plane crash in Philadelphia, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference following a plane crash in Philadelphia, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference following a plane crash in Philadelphia, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is at his left. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference following a plane crash in Philadelphia, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is at his left. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)ASSOCIATED PRESS

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

Related
Senate confirms Project 2025 architect Russell Vought to lead powerful White House budget office
WorldFeb. 7
Senate confirms Project 2025 architect Russell Vought to lead powerful White House budget office
The Latest: NFL Honors red carpet is underway
WorldFeb. 6
The Latest: NFL Honors red carpet is underway
Trump administration plans to slash all but a fraction of USAID jobs, officials say
WorldFeb. 6
Trump administration plans to slash all but a fraction of USAID jobs, officials say
US border czar blames leaks for hindering immigration raids in Colorado suburb spotlighted by Trump
WorldFeb. 6
US border czar blames leaks for hindering immigration raids in Colorado suburb spotlighted by Trump
Newly unsealed documents reveal more details of prosecutors' evidence in 9/11 attacks
WorldFeb. 6
Newly unsealed documents reveal more details of prosecutors' evidence in 9/11 attacks
Trump signs order imposing sanctions on International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel
WorldFeb. 6
Trump signs order imposing sanctions on International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel
Trump delievered on his promise to order a ban on transgender female athletes. What's next?
WorldFeb. 6
Trump delievered on his promise to order a ban on transgender female athletes. What's next?
Trump's Gaza plan shocks the world but finds support in Israel
WorldFeb. 6
Trump's Gaza plan shocks the world but finds support in Israel
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy