WorldMarch 11, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Philippines Duterte

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

A supporter of former President Rodrigo Duterte reacts upon finding out he was arrested, at the airport in Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Security officers patrol the airport after former President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested, in Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A supporter of former President Rodrigo Duterte reacts upon finding out he was arrested, at the airport in Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Security officers patrol the airport after former President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested, in Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Former President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte speaks inside the Southorn Stadium during a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers for the former populist president in Hong Kong on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen)
Former President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte arrives inside the Southorn Stadium during a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers for the former populist president in Hong Kong on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen)
Former President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte speaks inside the Southorn Stadium during a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers for the former populist president in Hong Kong on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen)
Supporters of former populist President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte cheer during a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers for him in Hong Kong on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen)
Supporters of former populist President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte waits for his arrival at a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers in Hong Kong on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen)
Former President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte speaks inside the Southorn Stadium during a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers for the former populist president in Hong Kong on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen)
Supporters of former populist President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte cheer during a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers for him in Hong Kong on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen)
Former President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte speaks inside the Southorn Stadium during a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers for the former populist president in Hong Kong on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen)
