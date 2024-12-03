All sections
WorldFebruary 23, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Pope Health

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
Candles are seen near pictures of Pope Francis outside the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Candles are seen near pictures of Pope Francis outside the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People walk in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, ahead of a mass for the Jubilee of Deacons in St. Peter's Basilica that was supposed to be presided over by Pope Francis who was admitted at Rome's Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic over a week ago and is in critical conditions. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
People walk in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, ahead of a mass for the Jubilee of Deacons in St. Peter's Basilica that was supposed to be presided over by Pope Francis who was admitted at Rome's Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic over a week ago and is in critical conditions. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People walk in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, ahead of a mass for the Jubilee of Deacons in St. Peter's Basilica that was supposed to be presided over by Pope Francis who was admitted at Rome's Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic over a week ago and is in critical conditions. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
People walk in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, ahead of a mass for the Jubilee of Deacons in St. Peter's Basilica that was supposed to be presided over by Pope Francis who was admitted at Rome's Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic over a week ago and is in critical conditions. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Deacons wait, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, to take part in a mass for their jubilee in St. Peter's Basilica that was supposed to be presided over by Pope Francis who, after over a week at Rome's Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, is in critical conditions. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Deacons wait, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, to take part in a mass for their jubilee in St. Peter's Basilica that was supposed to be presided over by Pope Francis who, after over a week at Rome's Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, is in critical conditions. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Deacons take part in a mass for their jubilee in St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025that was supposed to be presided over by Pope Francis who was admitted over a week ago at Rome's Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic and is in critical condition. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Deacons take part in a mass for their jubilee in St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025that was supposed to be presided over by Pope Francis who was admitted over a week ago at Rome's Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic and is in critical condition. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Deacons take part in a mass for their jubilee in St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, that was supposed to be presided over by Pope Francis who was admitted over a week ago at Rome's Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic and is in critical condition. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Deacons take part in a mass for their jubilee in St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, that was supposed to be presided over by Pope Francis who was admitted over a week ago at Rome's Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic and is in critical condition. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A video journalists films the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, where Pope Francis is hospitalized since Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
A video journalists films the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, where Pope Francis is hospitalized since Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A photo of Pope Francis is projected on the Obelisk in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
A photo of Pope Francis is projected on the Obelisk in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A nun adjusts candles in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, where the Pontiff has been hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
A nun adjusts candles in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, where the Pontiff has been hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nuns pray for Pope Francis in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, where the Pontiff has been hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Nuns pray for Pope Francis in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, where the Pontiff has been hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman prays during an evening Mass where the priest offered up prayers for the good health of Pope Francis, amid a power outage in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
A woman prays during an evening Mass where the priest offered up prayers for the good health of Pope Francis, amid a power outage in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nuns pray for Pope Francis in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Nuns pray for Pope Francis in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A priest prays for Pope Francis in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
A priest prays for Pope Francis in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Candles and a photo of Pope Francis are seen in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Candles and a photo of Pope Francis are seen in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nuns pray for Pope Francis in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Nuns pray for Pope Francis in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman lays a rosary near candles adorned with pictures of Pope Francis outside the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic where Pope Francis is battling pneumonia, in Rome, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
A woman lays a rosary near candles adorned with pictures of Pope Francis outside the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic where Pope Francis is battling pneumonia, in Rome, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Candles are left at the foot of a marble monument of late Pope John Paul II outside Rome's Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic where Pope Francis is being treated for pneumonia, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Candles are left at the foot of a marble monument of late Pope John Paul II outside Rome's Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic where Pope Francis is being treated for pneumonia, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A nun prays at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, where the Pontiff has been hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
A nun prays at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, where the Pontiff has been hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A nun prays at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, where the Pontiff has been hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
A nun prays at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, where the Pontiff has been hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)ASSOCIATED PRESS

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

Related
AP PHOTOS: Ukrainian soldiers who returned to the battlefield after amputation
WorldFeb. 23
AP PHOTOS: Ukrainian soldiers who returned to the battlefield after amputation
As Rwanda-backed rebels seized Goma, the families of Congolese soldiers became a target
WorldFeb. 23
As Rwanda-backed rebels seized Goma, the families of Congolese soldiers became a target
States threaten fines and jail time for local officials who resist Trump's immigration crackdown
WorldFeb. 23
States threaten fines and jail time for local officials who resist Trump's immigration crackdown
Wounded, recovered and back to war. Ukrainian soldiers are returning to battle after amputation
WorldFeb. 23
Wounded, recovered and back to war. Ukrainian soldiers are returning to battle after amputation
Ohio bathroom law targeting transgender students has brought internal strife to some campuses
WorldFeb. 23
Ohio bathroom law targeting transgender students has brought internal strife to some campuses
The leaders of France and Britain head to Washington to urge Trump not to abandon Ukraine
WorldFeb. 23
The leaders of France and Britain head to Washington to urge Trump not to abandon Ukraine
The 31st SAG Awards are today. Here's what to know
WorldFeb. 23
The 31st SAG Awards are today. Here's what to know
Discontented Germany votes in an election with economy, migration and far-right strength in focus
WorldFeb. 23
Discontented Germany votes in an election with economy, migration and far-right strength in focus
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy