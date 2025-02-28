PHOTO COLLECTION: Ramadan Around the World

Indonesian Muslims pray an evening prayer called 'tarawih' to mark the first eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Feb 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Indonesian Muslims perform an evening prayer called 'tarawih' marking the first eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Officials prepare a telescope to scan the horizon for a crescent moon that will determine the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Feb 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Holiday lights decorate a doorway near the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound ahead of the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Muslim women pray at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound ahead of the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Muslim worshipper uses a telescope to look for the crescent moon at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound ahead of the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Muslim worshippers gather at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound ahead of the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinians take part in Friday prayers in the ruins of the Omari Mosque that was partially destroyed by Israeli bombardment, ahead of the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Workers clean a historical Sunehri mosque in preparation for the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad) ASSOCIATED PRESS