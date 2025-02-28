All sections
WorldFebruary 28, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Ramadan Around the World

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
Indonesian Muslims pray an evening prayer called 'tarawih' to mark the first eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Feb 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Indonesian Muslims pray an evening prayer called 'tarawih' to mark the first eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Feb 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indonesian muslims pray an evening prayer called 'tarawih' to mark the first eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Indonesian muslims pray an evening prayer called 'tarawih' to mark the first eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indonesian Muslims perform an evening prayer called 'tarawih' marking the first eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Indonesian Muslims perform an evening prayer called 'tarawih' marking the first eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Officials prepare a telescope to scan the horizon for a crescent moon that will determine the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Feb 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Officials prepare a telescope to scan the horizon for a crescent moon that will determine the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Feb 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Holiday lights decorate a doorway near the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound ahead of the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Holiday lights decorate a doorway near the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound ahead of the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Muslim women pray at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound ahead of the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Muslim women pray at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound ahead of the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Muslim worshipper uses a telescope to look for the crescent moon at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound ahead of the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
A Muslim worshipper uses a telescope to look for the crescent moon at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound ahead of the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Muslim worshippers gather at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound ahead of the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Muslim worshippers gather at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound ahead of the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Muslim worshippers gather at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound ahead of the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Muslim worshippers gather at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound ahead of the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Palestinians take part in Friday prayers in the ruins of the Omari Mosque that was partially destroyed by Israeli bombardment, ahead of the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Palestinians take part in Friday prayers in the ruins of the Omari Mosque that was partially destroyed by Israeli bombardment, ahead of the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers clean a historical Sunehri mosque in preparation for the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
Workers clean a historical Sunehri mosque in preparation for the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A worker clean a historical Sunehri mosque in preparation for the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
A worker clean a historical Sunehri mosque in preparation for the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)ASSOCIATED PRESS

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

Related
Federal workers will get a new email demanding their accomplishments, with a key change
WorldFeb. 28
Federal workers will get a new email demanding their accomplishments, with a key change
Texas measles cases rises to 146 in an outbreak that led to a child's death
WorldFeb. 28
Texas measles cases rises to 146 in an outbreak that led to a child's death
Drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero to be arraigned in NY after being transferred from Mexico
WorldFeb. 28
Drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero to be arraigned in NY after being transferred from Mexico
A stretch of a North Carolina highway that collapsed during Helene is about to reopen
WorldFeb. 28
A stretch of a North Carolina highway that collapsed during Helene is about to reopen
Oscar-winner Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa may have been dead for days or weeks, sheriff says
WorldFeb. 28
Oscar-winner Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa may have been dead for days or weeks, sheriff says
Trump to sign order Friday designating English as the official language of the US
WorldFeb. 28
Trump to sign order Friday designating English as the official language of the US
Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward will not work out at NFL scouting combine
WorldFeb. 28
Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward will not work out at NFL scouting combine
AP PHOTOS: Muslims in Indonesia welcome the holy month of Ramadan
WorldFeb. 28
AP PHOTOS: Muslims in Indonesia welcome the holy month of Ramadan
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy