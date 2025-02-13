All sections
WorldFebruary 13, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Sworn In as Health and Human Services Secretary

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch swears in Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as Health and Human Services Secretary as his wife Cheryl Hines holds the Bible in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump congratulates Robert F. Kennedy Jr., after he was sworn in as Health and Human Services Secretary in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)
Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch swears in Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as Health and Human Services Secretary in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)
Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch congratulates Robert F. Kennedy Jr., after swearing him in as Health and Human Services Secretary in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)
Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch swears in Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as Health and Human Services Secretary as his wife Cheryl Hines holds the Bible in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)
Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch congratulates Robert F. Kennedy Jr., after swearing him in as Health and Human Services Secretary, as his wife Cheryl Hines holds the Bible in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump watches as Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch swears in Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as Health and Human Services Secretary as his wife Cheryl Hines holds the Bible in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)
Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch swears in Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as Health and Human Services Secretary as his wife Cheryl Hines holds the Bible in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaks after being sworn in as Health and Human Services Secretary in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaks after being sworn in as Health and Human Services Secretary in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaks after being sworn in as Health and Human Services Secretary in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaks after being sworn in as Health and Human Services Secretary in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., listens as President Donald Trump speaks before he is sworn in as Health and Human Services Secretary in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaks after being sworn in as Health and Human Services Secretary in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaks after being sworn in as Health and Human Services Secretary in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaks after being sworn in as Health and Human Services Secretary in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaks after being sworn in as Health and Human Services Secretary in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and his wife Cheryl Hines pose with the commission before he is sworn in as Health and Human Services Secretary in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and his wife Cheryl Hines pose with the commission before he is sworn in as Health and Human Services Secretary in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)
Phil McGraw, watches as Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., is sworn in as Secretary of Health and Human Services in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)
Phil McGraw, right, watches as Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., is sworn in as Secretary of Health and Human Services in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump kisses Cheryl Hines, wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., after he was sworn in as Health and Human Services Secretary in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., his wife Cheryl Hines and members of the family listen as President Donald Trump speaks before he is sworn in as Health and Human Services Secretary in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump listens was Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaks after being sworn in as Health and Human Services Secretary in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)
