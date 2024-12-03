PHOTO COLLECTION: Roberta Flack Celebration of Life

Senior Pastor of The Abyssinian Baptist Church, Reverend Dr. Kevin R. Johnson gives the benediction during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Stevie Wonder performs during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Lisa Fischer, left, and Shelton Becton perform during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Al Sharpton speaks during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wyclef Jean, left, and Lauryn Hill of the Fugees perform during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Davell Crawford performs during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Valerie Simpson performs during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Valerie Simpson, left, and Santita Jackson embrace during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Canara Price speaks during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A choir performs during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A person follows along as the hymn "How Great Thou Art" is sung during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Flowers sent from Gladys Knight are delivered to The Abyssinian Baptist Church prior to a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Lauryn Hill performs during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Calvin O. Butts IV speaks during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Phylicia Rashad speaks during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Santita Jackson speaks during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ASSOCIATED PRESS

George Faison speaks during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ASSOCIATED PRESS

James Whitmore, from left, Gabrielle Goodman, and Dennis Collins speak during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Attendees sing "How Great Thou Art" during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Suzanne Koga speaks during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nia Drummond, front, and The Nebulous String Quartet from Berklee College of Music perform during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Nebulous String Quartet performs during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Programs are pictured prior to a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ASSOCIATED PRESS