PHOTO COLLECTION: Roberta Flack Celebration of Life
This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
AP News, Associated Press
Senior Pastor of The Abyssinian Baptist Church, Reverend Dr. Kevin R. Johnson gives the benediction during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stevie Wonder performs during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lisa Fischer, left, and Shelton Becton perform during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Al Sharpton speaks during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wyclef Jean, left, and Lauryn Hill of the Fugees perform during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Davell Crawford performs during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Valerie Simpson performs during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Valerie Simpson, left, and Santita Jackson embrace during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Canara Price speaks during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A choir performs during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person follows along as the hymn "How Great Thou Art" is sung during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Flowers sent from Gladys Knight are delivered to The Abyssinian Baptist Church prior to a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lauryn Hill performs during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Calvin O. Butts IV speaks during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Phylicia Rashad speaks during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Santita Jackson speaks during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
George Faison speaks during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
James Whitmore, from left, Gabrielle Goodman, and Dennis Collins speak during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Attendees sing "How Great Thou Art" during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Suzanne Koga speaks during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nia Drummond, front, and The Nebulous String Quartet from Berklee College of Music perform during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Nebulous String Quartet performs during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Programs are pictured prior to a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Flowers sent from Gladys Knight are delivered to The Abyssinian Baptist Church prior to a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.