All sections
WorldMarch 11, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Roberta Flack Celebration of Life

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
Senior Pastor of The Abyssinian Baptist Church, Reverend Dr. Kevin R. Johnson gives the benediction during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Senior Pastor of The Abyssinian Baptist Church, Reverend Dr. Kevin R. Johnson gives the benediction during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stevie Wonder performs during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Stevie Wonder performs during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lisa Fischer, left, and Shelton Becton perform during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Lisa Fischer, left, and Shelton Becton perform during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Al Sharpton speaks during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Al Sharpton speaks during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wyclef Jean, left, and Lauryn Hill of the Fugees perform during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Wyclef Jean, left, and Lauryn Hill of the Fugees perform during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Davell Crawford performs during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Davell Crawford performs during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Valerie Simpson performs during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Valerie Simpson performs during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Valerie Simpson, left, and Santita Jackson embrace during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Valerie Simpson, left, and Santita Jackson embrace during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Canara Price speaks during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Canara Price speaks during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A choir performs during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
A choir performs during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person follows along as the hymn "How Great Thou Art" is sung during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
A person follows along as the hymn "How Great Thou Art" is sung during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Flowers sent from Gladys Knight are delivered to The Abyssinian Baptist Church prior to a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Flowers sent from Gladys Knight are delivered to The Abyssinian Baptist Church prior to a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lauryn Hill performs during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Lauryn Hill performs during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Calvin O. Butts IV speaks during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Calvin O. Butts IV speaks during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Phylicia Rashad speaks during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Phylicia Rashad speaks during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Santita Jackson speaks during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Santita Jackson speaks during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
George Faison speaks during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
George Faison speaks during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
James Whitmore, from left, Gabrielle Goodman, and Dennis Collins speak during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
James Whitmore, from left, Gabrielle Goodman, and Dennis Collins speak during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Attendees sing "How Great Thou Art" during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Attendees sing "How Great Thou Art" during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Suzanne Koga speaks during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Suzanne Koga speaks during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nia Drummond, front, and The Nebulous String Quartet from Berklee College of Music perform during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Nia Drummond, front, and The Nebulous String Quartet from Berklee College of Music perform during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Nebulous String Quartet performs during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
The Nebulous String Quartet performs during a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Programs are pictured prior to a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Programs are pictured prior to a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Flowers sent from Gladys Knight are delivered to The Abyssinian Baptist Church prior to a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Flowers sent from Gladys Knight are delivered to The Abyssinian Baptist Church prior to a ceremony in celebration of Roberta Flack's life on Monday, March 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

Related
Disney didn't copy 'Moana' from a man's story of a surfer boy, a jury says
WorldMar. 10
Disney didn't copy 'Moana' from a man's story of a surfer boy, a jury says
Washington Post columnist quits after her opinion piece criticizing owner Jeff Bezos is rejected
WorldMar. 10
Washington Post columnist quits after her opinion piece criticizing owner Jeff Bezos is rejected
EPA froze 'green bank' funds worth billions, climate group suit says
WorldMar. 10
EPA froze 'green bank' funds worth billions, climate group suit says
Donald Trump is reviving the fortunes of governments and leaders that talk tough against him
WorldMar. 10
Donald Trump is reviving the fortunes of governments and leaders that talk tough against him
An office known for enforcing special education is now focused on Trump's political priorities
WorldMar. 10
An office known for enforcing special education is now focused on Trump's political priorities
For Trump the peace negotiator, might makes right. History offers different lessons
WorldMar. 10
For Trump the peace negotiator, might makes right. History offers different lessons
Guatemala's Volcano of Fire erupts and forces evacuations
WorldMar. 10
Guatemala's Volcano of Fire erupts and forces evacuations
DC begins removing 'Black Lives Matter' plaza from street near White House
WorldMar. 10
DC begins removing 'Black Lives Matter' plaza from street near White House
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy