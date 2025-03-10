All sections
WorldMarch 10, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Romania Election Candidates

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

Calin Georgescu, the winner of the first round of presidential elections, later annulled by the Constitutional Court, waves to supporters as he leaves a district court in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Calin Georgescu, the winner of the first round of presidential elections, later annulled by the Constitutional Court, speaks to media after registering his new bid for the country's presidency outside Romania's Electoral Authority, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Calin Georgescu, the winner of the first round of presidential elections, later annulled by the Constitutional Court, gestures as he leaves a district court in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Calin Georgescu, the winner of the first round of presidential elections, later annulled by the Constitutional Court, gestures as he leaves a district court in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Calin Georgescu, the winner of the first round of presidential elections, later annulled by the Constitutional Court, waves to supporters as he leaves a district court in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Calin Georgescu, the winner of the first round of presidential elections, later annulled by the Constitutional Court, waves to supporters as he leaves a district court in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
A portrait of Calin Georgescu, the winner of the first round of presidential elections, later annulled by the Constitutional Court, is placed on a crowd control fence by supporters waiting for his arrival at a district court in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Crin Antonescu, presidential candidate for the ruling coalition, made of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the Liberal Party (PNL) and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), gestures after registering his bid with the electoral authority in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Crin Antonescu, presidential candidate for the ruling coalition, made of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the Liberal Party (PNL) and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), gestures after registering his bid with the electoral authority in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Crin Antonescu, presidential candidate for the ruling coalition, made of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the Liberal Party (PNL) and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), gestures after registering his bid with the electoral authority in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Crin Antonescu, presidential candidate for the ruling coalition, made of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the Liberal Party (PNL) and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), gestures after registering his bid with the electoral authority in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Crin Antonescu, presidential candidate for the ruling coalition, made of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the Liberal Party (PNL) and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), gestures as he arrives to register his bid with the electoral authority in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Crin Antonescu, presidential candidate for the ruling coalition, made of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the Liberal Party (PNL) and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), gestures after registering his bid with the electoral authority in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Crin Antonescu, presidential candidate for the ruling coalition, made of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the Liberal Party (PNL) and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), gestures as he arrives to register his bid with the electoral authority in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Nicusor Dan, the mayor of Bucharest, speaks to media before registering his bid for the country's presidency, outside Romania's Electoral Authority, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Nicusor Dan, the mayor of Bucharest, speaks to media before registering his bid for the country's presidency, outside Romania's Electoral Authority, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
