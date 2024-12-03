PHOTO COLLECTION: Round Up of Alpine Ski Worlds

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin, left, and United States' Breezy Johnson bite their gold medals for a women's team combined event, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

United States' Breezy Johnson shows her gold medal for a women's downhill and for a women's team combined event, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

From left, United States' Paula Moltzan, Jacqueline Wiles, A.J. Hurt, Breezy Johnson, Mikaela Shiffrin, Katie Hensien and Lauren Macuga celebrates at the finish area after Johnson and Shiffrin won the gold medal in a women's team combined event, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin, left, and United States' Breezy Johnson, celebrate on the podium after winning the gold medal in a women's team combined event, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

United States' Breezy Johnson, left, and teammate United States' Mikaela Shiffrin at the finish area of a slalom run of a women's team combined event, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

United States' Breezy Johnson and United States' Mikaela Shiffrin, center, gold medal winners of a women's team combined event, celebrate with silver medalists Switzerland's Wendy Holdener, left, and Switzerland's Lara Gut Behrami, second from left, and bronze medalists Austria's Katharina Truppe and Austria's Stephanie Venier, right, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

United States' Breezy Johnson listens to the national anthem wearing her gold medal for a women's downhill race, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

United States' Breezy Johnson bites her gold medal for a women's downhill race, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

United States' Breezy Johnson celebrates on the podium after winning the gold medal in a women's downhill race, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

United States' Breezy Johnson competes in a downhill run of a women's team combined event, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

United States' Breezy Johnson shows her gold medal for a women's downhill race, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

United States' Breezy Johnson celebrates on the podium after winning the gold medal in a women's downhill race, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin competes in a slalom run of a women's team combined event, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates after winning the gold medal with teammate United States' Breezy Johnson, left, in a women's team combined event, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt bites his gold medal for a men's Super-G, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt, with his hair partially shaved off, arrives at the medal ceremony for a men's downhill race, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt speeds down the course during a men's Super-G, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

From left, Switzerland's Stefan Rogentin, Switzerland's Justin Murisier, and Switzerland's Marco Odermatt, with their hair partially shaved off, arrive at the medal ceremony for a men's downhill race, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt speeds down the course during a men's Super-G, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

/Switzerland's Marco Odermatt speeds down the course during a men's downhill training, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Italy's Federica Brignone shows her silver medal for a women's super-g, left, and gold medal for a women's giant slalom, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Italy's Federica Brignone celebrates winning the gold medal in a women's giant slalom, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Italy's Federica Brignone shows her gold medal for a women's giant slalom, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, left, congratulates Italy's Federica Brignone after she won the gold medal in a women's giant slalom, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Italy's Federica Brignone, center, gold medal in a women's giant slalom, celebrates on the podium with silver medalist New Zealand's Alice Robinson, left, and bronze medalist United States' Paula Moltzan, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Italy's Federica Brignone competes in a women's giant slalom, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Italy's Federica Brignone celebrates at the finish area winning a women's giant slalom, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025 (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Italy's Federica Brignone celebrates after winning the gold medal in a women's giant slalom, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Italy's Federica Brignone celebrates at the finish area of a women's Super-G, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Italy's Federica Brignone speeds down the course during a women's downhill race, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Italy's Federica Brignone shows her silver medal in a women's Super-G, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen competes in a men's giant slalom, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen concentrates ahead of a men's giant slalom, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen competes in a men's giant slalom, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen checks his time at the finish area of a men's giant slalom, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Italy's Sofia Goggia concentrates at the starting gate of a women's giant slalom, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti ASSOCIATED PRESS

Italy's Sofia Goggia at the starting gate of a women's giant slalom, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti ASSOCIATED PRESS

Italy's Sofia Goggia competes in a women's giant slalom, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Italy's Sofia Goggia is airborne during a women's downhill race, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Italy's Sofia Goggia speeds down the course during a women's Super-G, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Italy's Sofia Goggia arrives at the finish area of a women's downhill race, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Italy's Sofia Goggia concentrates ahead of a women's giant slalom, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti ASSOCIATED PRESS

Switzerland's Loic Meillard, third from left, and teammate Franjo von Allmen, third from right, celebrate on the podium after winning the gold medal in a men's team combined event, with silver medalists Switzerland's Alexis Monney, left, and teammate Nef Tanguy, and and bronze medalists Switzerland's Marc Rochat, second from right, and teammate Stefan Rogentin, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Clockwise from left, Switzerland's Alexis Monney, Stefan Rogentin, Loic Meillard, Marc Rochat and Nef Tanguy celebrate at the finish area of a men's team combined event, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Switzerland's Loic Meillard, left, and his teammate Franjo von Allmen congratulate each other after winning the gold medal in a men's team combined event, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Switzerland's Franjo von Allmen, left, and teammate Switzerland's Loic Meillard celebrate winning the gold medal in a men's team combined event, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Switzerland's Loic Meillard celebrates at the finish area of a slalom run of a men's team combined event, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Switzerland's Loic Meillard crosses the finish line of a slalom run of a men's team combined event, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Switzerland's Melanie Meillard speeds down the course during a women's World Cup slalom, in Courchevel, France, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

New Zealand's Alice Robinson shows her silver medal for a women's giant slalom, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

New Zealand's Alice Robinson speeds down the course during a women's giant slalom, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti ASSOCIATED PRESS

New Zealand's Alice Robinson wears her silver medal for a women's giant slalom, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

New Zealand's Alice Robinson competes in a women's giant slalom, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

New Zealand's Alice Robinson competes in a women's giant slalom, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

New Zealand's Alice Robinson celebrates at the finish area of a women's giant slalom, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Austria's Raphael Haaser celebrates at the finish area of a men's giant slalom, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Austria's Raphael Haaser crosses the finish line of a men's giant slalom, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Austria's Raphael Haaser competes in a men's giant slalom, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Austria's Ricarda Haaser speeds down the course before crashing during a women's Super-G, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Austria's Raphael Haaser speeds down the course during a men's Super-G, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

United States' Lindsey Vonn speeds down the course during a women's downhill training, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

United States' A.J. Hurt and United States' Lindsey Vonn, right, smile at the finish area of a slalom run of a women's team combined event, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

United States' Lindsey Vonn gets ready to start an alpine ski, women's World Championship downhill training, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

United States' Lindsey Vonn is airborne during a women's downhill race, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

United States' Lindsey Vonn arrives at the finish area of a women's downhill race, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

United States' Lindsey Vonn arrives at the finish area after crashing during a women's Super-G, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

United States' Lindsey Vonn arrives at the finish area after crashing during a women's Super-G, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

United States' Lindsey Vonn, left, shares a light moment with United States' Lauren Macuga, third-placed in a women's Super-G, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Switzerland's Lara Gut Behrami, left, and Switzerland's Wendy Holdener hold their silver medals for a women's team combined event, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Switzerland's Lara Gut Behrami competes in a downhill run of a women's team combined event, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) ASSOCIATED PRESS