PHOTO COLLECTION: Russia Ukraine War Anniversary

A Protestor holds a placard at the Brandenburg Gate, illuminated in Ukrainian colors, during a demonstration against Russia's war on Ukraine as they mark the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion in Berlin, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman cries at the memorial to the fallen Ukrainian soldiers on Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Flags with portraits of soldiers are seen at a makeshift memorial for fallen soldiers in Russian-Ukrainian war, on Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Eiffel Tower is illuminated with the colors of Ukraine to mark the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country, in Paris, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ukrainians hold Ukrainian and European flag as the Eiffel Tower is illuminated with the colors of Ukraine to mark the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country, in Paris, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People attend a demonstration against Russia's war on Ukraine as they mark the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion in Berlin, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People hold a huge Ukrainian flag as they attend a demonstration against Russia's war on Ukraine as they mark the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion in Berlin, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Protesters Arrive at the Brandenburg Gate, illuminated in Ukrainian colors, during a demonstration against Russia's war on Ukraine as they mark the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion in Berlin, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A protester holds a placard at the Brandenburg Gate, illuminated in Ukrainian colors, during a demonstration against Russia's war on Ukraine as they mark the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion in Berlin, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People chant slogans during a demonstration against Russia's war on Ukraine as they mark the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion in Berlin, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People gather under a destroyed bridge during a memorial ceremony to mark the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Irpyn, Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman attends an interfaith prayer service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral to mark the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in London, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Demonstrators rally in Times Square on the three-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Ukrainian flag is painted on a demonstrator's face during a rally in Times Square on the three-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman holds a sign during a rally in Times Square on the three-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ukrainian flag and shadows of people are seen during demonstration "Stand with Ukraine" as Bulgarians and Ukrainian refugees express their solidarity with with Ukrainians who have fought for their freedom for three years since the start of the Russian invasion, Sofia, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People hold Ukrainian flag and poster "Stand with Ukraine" as Bulgarians and Ukrainian refugees express their solidarity with Ukrainians who have fought for their freedom for three years since the start of the Russian invasion, Sofia, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A hand of demonstrator holding hearts in Ukrainian flag colors as Bulgarians and Ukrainian refugees express their solidarity with with Ukrainians who have fought for their freedom for three years since the start of the Russian invasion, Sofia, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman cries as she holds the Ukrainian flag as Bulgarians and Ukrainian refugees express their solidarity with Ukrainians who have fought for their freedom for three years since the start of the Russian invasion, Sofia, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People take part in a march "Stand with Ukraine" as Bulgarians and Ukrainian refugees express their solidarity with Ukrainians who have fought for their freedom for three years since the start of the Russian invasion, Sofia, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People hold Ukrainian flag and poster "Ukraine is not for sale" as Bulgarians and Ukrainian refugees express their solidarity with Ukrainians who have fought for their freedom for three years since the start of the Russian invasion, Sofia, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Protesters rallied by Ukrainian and Polish anti-war activists of the Euromaidan-Warsaw group mark the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale war on Ukraine in front of the Ukrainian Embassy in Warsaw, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ukrainian and Polish anti-war activists of the Euromaidan-Warsaw group mark the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in front of the Ukrainian Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People carry giant Ukrainian and Lithuanian flags to mark the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People gather in Zurich, Switzerland., Monday Feb. 24, 2025, marking the three year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People participate in a march marking the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Copenhagen, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Emil Nicolai Helms/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS