PHOTO COLLECTION: Russia Ukraine War Anniversary

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
AP News, Associated Press
A Protestor holds a placard at the Brandenburg Gate, illuminated in Ukrainian colors, during a demonstration against Russia's war on Ukraine as they mark the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion in Berlin, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman cries at the memorial to the fallen Ukrainian soldiers on Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Flags with portraits of soldiers are seen at a makeshift memorial for fallen soldiers in Russian-Ukrainian war, on Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated with the colors of Ukraine to mark the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country, in Paris, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ukrainians hold Ukrainian and European flag as the Eiffel Tower is illuminated with the colors of Ukraine to mark the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country, in Paris, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People attend a demonstration against Russia's war on Ukraine as they mark the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion in Berlin, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People hold a huge Ukrainian flag as they attend a demonstration against Russia's war on Ukraine as they mark the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion in Berlin, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protesters Arrive at the Brandenburg Gate, illuminated in Ukrainian colors, during a demonstration against Russia's war on Ukraine as they mark the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion in Berlin, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protesters arrive at the Brandenburg Gate, illuminated in Ukrainian colors, during a demonstration against Russia's war on Ukraine as they mark the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion in Berlin, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A protester holds a placard at the Brandenburg Gate, illuminated in Ukrainian colors, during a demonstration against Russia's war on Ukraine as they mark the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion in Berlin, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People chant slogans during a demonstration against Russia's war on Ukraine as they mark the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion in Berlin, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People gather under a destroyed bridge during a memorial ceremony to mark the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Irpyn, Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman attends an interfaith prayer service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral to mark the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in London, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Demonstrators rally in Times Square on the three-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Ukrainian flag is painted on a demonstrator's face during a rally in Times Square on the three-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Demonstrators rally in Times Square on the three-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Demonstrators rally in Times Square on the three-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman holds a sign during a rally in Times Square on the three-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ukrainian flag and shadows of people are seen during demonstration "Stand with Ukraine" as Bulgarians and Ukrainian refugees express their solidarity with with Ukrainians who have fought for their freedom for three years since the start of the Russian invasion, Sofia, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People hold Ukrainian flag and poster "Stand with Ukraine" as Bulgarians and Ukrainian refugees express their solidarity with Ukrainians who have fought for their freedom for three years since the start of the Russian invasion, Sofia, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A hand of demonstrator holding hearts in Ukrainian flag colors as Bulgarians and Ukrainian refugees express their solidarity with with Ukrainians who have fought for their freedom for three years since the start of the Russian invasion, Sofia, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman cries as she holds the Ukrainian flag as Bulgarians and Ukrainian refugees express their solidarity with Ukrainians who have fought for their freedom for three years since the start of the Russian invasion, Sofia, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People take part in a march "Stand with Ukraine" as Bulgarians and Ukrainian refugees express their solidarity with Ukrainians who have fought for their freedom for three years since the start of the Russian invasion, Sofia, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People hold Ukrainian flag and poster "Ukraine is not for sale" as Bulgarians and Ukrainian refugees express their solidarity with Ukrainians who have fought for their freedom for three years since the start of the Russian invasion, Sofia, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protesters rallied by Ukrainian and Polish anti-war activists of the Euromaidan-Warsaw group mark the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale war on Ukraine in front of the Ukrainian Embassy in Warsaw, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protesters rallied by Ukrainian and Polish anti-war activists of the Euromaidan-Warsaw group mark the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale war on Ukraine in front of the Ukrainian Embassy in Warsaw, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protesters rallied by Ukrainian and Polish anti-war activists of the Euromaidan-Warsaw group mark the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale war on Ukraine in front of the Ukrainian Embassy in Warsaw, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ukrainian and Polish anti-war activists of the Euromaidan-Warsaw group mark the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in front of the Ukrainian Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ukrainian and Polish anti-war activists of the Euromaidan-Warsaw group mark the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in front of the Ukrainian Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People carry giant Ukrainian and Lithuanian flags to mark the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People gather in Zurich, Switzerland., Monday Feb. 24, 2025, marking the three year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People participate in a march marking the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Copenhagen, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Emil Nicolai Helms/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A red heart surrounds the glass obelisk lit up in the Ukrainian colours at Sergels torg in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday Feb. 24, 2025, marking the three year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Oscar Olsson/TT via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.