PHOTO COLLECTION: Serbia Protest Tensions

A man waves a Serbian fleg in front of Serbian parliament building prior to a major anti-corruption rally in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man who allegedly claimed he was armed with bombs is detained by plain clothed police during a major rally against populist President Aleksandar Vucic and his government, in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Serbian army veterans are seen during a major anti-corruption rally led by university students in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Protesters block a street while waving Serbian flags during a major anti-corruption rally led by university students in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People sit on a tractor during a major anti-corruption rally led by university students in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People stay in front of Serbian parliament building near students and former paramilitary fighters loyal to President Aleksandar Vucic, who camp outside the presidency building, prior to a major anti-corruption rally in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People standing on a truck are greeted by others during a major anti-corruption rally led by university students in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A protester rides his bicycle past damaged tractors parked by supporters of the Serbian president during a major anti-corruption rally led by university students in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters of the Serbian president are seen inside a park as police in riot gear protect them during a major anti-corruption rally led by university students in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police officers stand guard prior to a an anti-corruption rally in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police officers stand guard prior to a an anti-corruption rally in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police officers stand guard prior to a an anti-corruption rally in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A protester yells from the top of a tractor ahead of a major rally this weekend in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Protesters light flares as they gather ahead of a major rally this weekend in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People cheer and greet university students as they arrive at a protest ahead of a major anti-corruption rally this weekend, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Protesters gather ahead of a major rally this weekend in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Protesters wave flags ahead of a major rally this weekend in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A group of university students run as they arrive at a protest ahead of a major anti-corruption rally this weekend, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Students and anti-government protesters march to Belgrade for a joint protest after taking a break in Nova Pazova, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A large group of university students arrive at a protest ahead of a major anti-corruption rally this weekend, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A university student is hugged by a person at a protest ahead of a major anti-corruption rally this weekend, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People greet university students as they arrive at a protest ahead of a major anti-corruption rally this weekend, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A large group led by students wave flags as they arrive at a protest ahead of a major anti-corruption rally this weekend, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People turn on the lights on their cell phones as they attend a protest ahead of a major anti-corruption rally this weekend, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A person sits on a tractor as a large group led by students arrive at a protest ahead of a major anti-corruption rally this weekend, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People welcome protesters from provinces who have arrived ahead of a major rally this weekend in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man rides on the top of a tractor as people welcome protesters from other provinces who have arrived ahead of a major rally this weekend in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) ASSOCIATED PRESS