PHOTO COLLECTION: Serbia Protest Tensions

A man waves a Serbian fleg in front of Serbian parliament building prior to a major anti-corruption rally in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man who allegedly claimed he was armed with bombs is detained by plain clothed police during a major rally against populist President Aleksandar Vucic and his government, in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Serbian army veterans are seen during a major anti-corruption rally led by university students in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protesters block a street while waving Serbian flags during a major anti-corruption rally led by university students in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People sit on a tractor during a major anti-corruption rally led by university students in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People stay in front of Serbian parliament building near students and former paramilitary fighters loyal to President Aleksandar Vucic, who camp outside the presidency building, prior to a major anti-corruption rally in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People standing on a truck are greeted by others during a major anti-corruption rally led by university students in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A protester rides his bicycle past damaged tractors parked by supporters of the Serbian president during a major anti-corruption rally led by university students in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters of the Serbian president are seen inside a park as police in riot gear protect them during a major anti-corruption rally led by university students in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police officers stand guard prior to a an anti-corruption rally in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police officers stand guard prior to a an anti-corruption rally in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police officers stand guard prior to a an anti-corruption rally in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A protester yells from the top of a tractor ahead of a major rally this weekend in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protesters light flares as they gather ahead of a major rally this weekend in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People cheer and greet university students as they arrive at a protest ahead of a major anti-corruption rally this weekend, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protesters gather ahead of a major rally this weekend in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protesters wave flags ahead of a major rally this weekend in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A group of university students run as they arrive at a protest ahead of a major anti-corruption rally this weekend, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Students and anti-government protesters march to Belgrade for a joint protest after taking a break in Nova Pazova, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A large group of university students arrive at a protest ahead of a major anti-corruption rally this weekend, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A university student is hugged by a person at a protest ahead of a major anti-corruption rally this weekend, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People greet university students as they arrive at a protest ahead of a major anti-corruption rally this weekend, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A large group led by students wave flags as they arrive at a protest ahead of a major anti-corruption rally this weekend, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People turn on the lights on their cell phones as they attend a protest ahead of a major anti-corruption rally this weekend, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person sits on a tractor as a large group led by students arrive at a protest ahead of a major anti-corruption rally this weekend, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People welcome protesters from provinces who have arrived ahead of a major rally this weekend in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man rides on the top of a tractor as people welcome protesters from other provinces who have arrived ahead of a major rally this weekend in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man yells as a group of cyclists arrive ahead of a major rally this weekend in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)ASSOCIATED PRESS
