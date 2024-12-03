All sections
WorldMarch 15, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Serbia Protest Tensions

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

A man waves a Serbian fleg in front of Serbian parliament building prior to a major anti-corruption rally in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
A man who allegedly claimed he was armed with bombs is detained by plain clothed police during a major rally against populist President Aleksandar Vucic and his government, in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
Serbian army veterans are seen during a major anti-corruption rally led by university students in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)
Protesters block a street while waving Serbian flags during a major anti-corruption rally led by university students in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)
People sit on a tractor during a major anti-corruption rally led by university students in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)
People stay in front of Serbian parliament building near students and former paramilitary fighters loyal to President Aleksandar Vucic, who camp outside the presidency building, prior to a major anti-corruption rally in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
People standing on a truck are greeted by others during a major anti-corruption rally led by university students in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)
A protester rides his bicycle past damaged tractors parked by supporters of the Serbian president during a major anti-corruption rally led by university students in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)
Supporters of the Serbian president are seen inside a park as police in riot gear protect them during a major anti-corruption rally led by university students in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)
Police officers stand guard prior to a an anti-corruption rally in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
Police officers stand guard prior to a an anti-corruption rally in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
Police officers stand guard prior to a an anti-corruption rally in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
A protester yells from the top of a tractor ahead of a major rally this weekend in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
Protesters light flares as they gather ahead of a major rally this weekend in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
People cheer and greet university students as they arrive at a protest ahead of a major anti-corruption rally this weekend, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)
Protesters gather ahead of a major rally this weekend in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Protesters wave flags ahead of a major rally this weekend in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
A group of university students run as they arrive at a protest ahead of a major anti-corruption rally this weekend, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)
Students and anti-government protesters march to Belgrade for a joint protest after taking a break in Nova Pazova, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
A large group of university students arrive at a protest ahead of a major anti-corruption rally this weekend, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)
A university student is hugged by a person at a protest ahead of a major anti-corruption rally this weekend, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)
People greet university students as they arrive at a protest ahead of a major anti-corruption rally this weekend, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)
A large group led by students wave flags as they arrive at a protest ahead of a major anti-corruption rally this weekend, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)
People turn on the lights on their cell phones as they attend a protest ahead of a major anti-corruption rally this weekend, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)
A person sits on a tractor as a large group led by students arrive at a protest ahead of a major anti-corruption rally this weekend, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)
People welcome protesters from provinces who have arrived ahead of a major rally this weekend in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
A man rides on the top of a tractor as people welcome protesters from other provinces who have arrived ahead of a major rally this weekend in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
A man yells as a group of cyclists arrive ahead of a major rally this weekend in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
