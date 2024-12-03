All sections
WorldMarch 6, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Severe Weather

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
Homes that were under construction sit destroyed after recent severe weather passed through the area in Haslet, Texas, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Homes that were under construction sit destroyed after recent severe weather passed through the area in Haslet, Texas, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Homes that were under construction sit destroyed after recent severe weather passed through the area in Haslet, Texas, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Homes that were under construction sit destroyed after recent severe weather passed through the area in Haslet, Texas, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Homes that were under construction sit destroyed after recent severe weather passed through the area in Haslet, Texas, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Homes that were under construction sit destroyed after recent severe weather passed through the area in Haslet, Texas, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Homes that were under construction sit destroyed after recent severe weather that passed through the area in Haslet, Texas, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Homes that were under construction sit destroyed after recent severe weather that passed through the area in Haslet, Texas, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Homes that were under construction sit destroyed after recent severe weather passed through the area in Haslet, Texas, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Homes that were under construction sit destroyed after recent severe weather passed through the area in Haslet, Texas, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by the Iowa State Patrol, a jackknifed semi truck blocks both eastbound lanes on U.S. 20 east of Fort Dodge, Iowa, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Trooper Paul Gardner/Iowa State Patrol via AP)
In this photo provided by the Iowa State Patrol, a jackknifed semi truck blocks both eastbound lanes on U.S. 20 east of Fort Dodge, Iowa, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Trooper Paul Gardner/Iowa State Patrol via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by the Iowa State Patrol, a jackknifed semi truck blocks both eastbound lanes on U.S. 20 east of Fort Dodge, Iowa, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Trooper Paul Gardner/Iowa State Patrol via AP)
In this photo provided by the Iowa State Patrol, a jackknifed semi truck blocks both eastbound lanes on U.S. 20 east of Fort Dodge, Iowa, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Trooper Paul Gardner/Iowa State Patrol via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers clear a layer of ice from a sidewalk at the Liberty Memorial after a winter storm passed through the area overnight, Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Workers clear a layer of ice from a sidewalk at the Liberty Memorial after a winter storm passed through the area overnight, Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A snowplow helps free a stuck driver in Minneapolis on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, amid the heaviest snowfall of the season in the city. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)
A snowplow helps free a stuck driver in Minneapolis on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, amid the heaviest snowfall of the season in the city. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A metro train plows through slushy tracks on Wednesday morning, March 5, 2025, amid the heaviest snowfall of the season in the city. (AP Photo/Sarah Raza)
A metro train plows through slushy tracks on Wednesday morning, March 5, 2025, amid the heaviest snowfall of the season in the city. (AP Photo/Sarah Raza)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Road conditions continued to be snowy and icy for motorists in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday morning, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Sarah Raza)
Road conditions continued to be snowy and icy for motorists in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday morning, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Sarah Raza)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A snowplow is on the move in Minneapolis on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, amid the heaviest snowfall of the season in the city. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)
A snowplow is on the move in Minneapolis on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, amid the heaviest snowfall of the season in the city. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers talk while cleaning up debris from a damaged warehouse after storms moved through Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Lewisville, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Workers talk while cleaning up debris from a damaged warehouse after storms moved through Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Lewisville, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Damage to a warehouse is seen after storms moved through Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Lewisville, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Damage to a warehouse is seen after storms moved through Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Lewisville, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Antonio Fire Department firefighters head towards a flame at the scene of a large brushfire on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Elmendorf, Texas. (Josie Norris/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)
San Antonio Fire Department firefighters head towards a flame at the scene of a large brushfire on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Elmendorf, Texas. (Josie Norris/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person walks near a building damaged by an early morning storm that hit the Dallas region Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A person walks near a building damaged by an early morning storm that hit the Dallas region Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A downed power line rests on the road near an apartment building damaged during early morning storm that hit the Dallas region Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A downed power line rests on the road near an apartment building damaged during early morning storm that hit the Dallas region Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A downed power line is visible as people pick up debris from the road following an early morning storm that hit the Dallas region Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A downed power line is visible as people pick up debris from the road following an early morning storm that hit the Dallas region Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Damage from the roof that was sheered off by high by winds sits in front of Plano West High School Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Plano, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Damage from the roof that was sheered off by high by winds sits in front of Plano West High School Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Plano, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)ASSOCIATED PRESS

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

Related
Steve Carell surprises Southern California high school students with free prom tickets
WorldMar. 6
Steve Carell surprises Southern California high school students with free prom tickets
Charges filed in deaths of 3 Kansas City Chiefs fans whose bodies were found in friend's backyard
WorldMar. 6
Charges filed in deaths of 3 Kansas City Chiefs fans whose bodies were found in friend's backyard
Trump reaches 36.6 million television viewers for first address to Congress in second term
WorldMar. 6
Trump reaches 36.6 million television viewers for first address to Congress in second term
Keith Richards gets some satisfaction from new award honoring Connecticut residents
WorldMar. 6
Keith Richards gets some satisfaction from new award honoring Connecticut residents
NFL legend Bill Belichick is coaching practices again. Only now he's a college rookie at UNC
WorldMar. 6
NFL legend Bill Belichick is coaching practices again. Only now he's a college rookie at UNC
Things to know about avalanches, what causes them and how to stay safe
WorldMar. 6
Things to know about avalanches, what causes them and how to stay safe
Appeals court allows removal of watchdog agency head as legal battle rages over Trump firing
WorldMar. 5
Appeals court allows removal of watchdog agency head as legal battle rages over Trump firing
As many top Democrats stay silent on Cuomo mayoral run, an accuser feels betrayed
WorldMar. 5
As many top Democrats stay silent on Cuomo mayoral run, an accuser feels betrayed
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy