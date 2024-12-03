PHOTO COLLECTION: Severe Weather

Tim Scott, right, gets a hug from friend Jorden Harris outside Scott's home he was inside when it was destroyed during a severe storm the evening before Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Destruction from a severe storm is seen Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tim Scott walks outside his destroyed home in the wake of a severe storm Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mark Nelson, of Wis., waits with his tractor-trailer after it overturned during high winds and a possible tornado on Interstate 44 westbound at Villa Ridge, Mo., Friday, March 14, 2025. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A wildfire burns at night on Friday, March 14, 2025, south of Langston, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A vehicle sits in front of a damaged home and debris from a severe storm Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tim Scott sits on the stairs of his home he was inside when it was destroyed during a severe storm the evening before Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A image of Jesus hangs displayed inside a home belonging to Tim Scott, who was standing near the image when his house was destroyed by a severe storm the evening before, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dustin Halcom of the Cord Fire Department helps salvage what's left of the Walling Drug store Saturday, March 15, 2025 after it was destroyed by a severe storm that ripped through Cave City, Ark., late Friday night. (Staci Vandagriff/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jace Watson, 12, helps his family clear debris from the former Cave City Auto Parts store Saturday, March 15, 2025 after it was destroyed by a severe storm that ripped through Cave City, Ark., late Friday night. (Staci Vandagriff/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man, who declined to give his name, uses a chainsaw to clear debris from a severe storm Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A home is destroyed after a severe storm, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Debris from a severe storm is scattered outside a damaged home Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A decapitated doll sits in the damaged living room of Matt Wolff's home as items are salvaged after a severe storm in Bridgeton, Mo., Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Marcus Cole embraces his daughters while standing in front of his destroyed home after a severe storm in Bridgeton, Mo., Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Matt Wolff, left, works underneath his carport with the help of his father-in-law Dempsey Watson and friend Tyler Umbright, right, as they work to stabilize after a severe storm in Bridgeton, Mo., Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Missy, who declined to give her last name, searches for photographs in a debris field behind a relative's home after a severe storm in Bridgeton, Mo., Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People work through the debris of the Cave City Auto Parts store on Saturday, March 15, 2025 after a severe weather storm Friday night in Cave City, Ark. (Staci Vandagriff/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on the campus of the University of Oklahoma is seen covered by dusk and smoke as wildfires spread across Oklahoma on Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Marcus Cole finds his wife's, Tamara, undamaged roses on a kitchen table while he salvaging belongings from his destroyed home after severe weather in Bridgeton, Mo., on Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A wildfire burns a home down on Friday, March 14, 2025, south of Langston, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fire crews battle a wildfire Friday, March 14, 2025, south of Langston, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A wildfire burns through a field Friday, March 14, 2025, south of Langston, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams) ASSOCIATED PRESS