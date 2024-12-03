All sections
WorldFebruary 20, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Shakira on Tour

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

Colombian singer Shakira performs in concert during her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," or Women Don't Cry Anymore, world tour in Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Fans cheer as Colombian singer Shakira performs in her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," or Women Don't Cry Anymore, world tour in Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Fans of Shakira line up to have their photos taken under her statue along the waterfront in her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Colombian singer Shakira performs in concert during her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," or Women Don't Cry Anymore, world tour in Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Shakira fans wait for doors to open for her concert at Metropolitano Stadium in Barranquilla, Shakira's hometown in Colombia, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Shakira fans sleep outside the Metropolitano Stadium in Barranquilla, Shakira's hometown in Colombia, before doors open for her concert, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Colombian singer Shakira performs in concert during her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," or Women Don't Cry Anymore, world tour in Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Scarves featuring images of pop singer Shakira hang for sale before her concert in her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Fans of Colombian pop star Shakira wait in the line before her concert at the National Stadium in Lima, Peru, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Colombian singer Shakira performs in concert during her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," or Women Don't Cry Anymore, world tour in Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
A fan of Colombian pop star Shakira poses with a cutout of the singer outside of the National Stadium a day after she canceled her concert after being hospitalized, in Lima, Peru, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
A fan of Colombian pop star Shakira reacts outside of the National Stadium upon learning she canceled her concert after being hospitalized, in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
T-shirts featuring pop singer Shakira hang for sale before her concert in Barranquilla, her hometown in Colombia, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Colombian singer Shakira performs in concert during her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," or Women Don't Cry Anymore, world tour in Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
