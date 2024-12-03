All sections
PHOTO COLLECTION: South Korea Martial Law

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a hearing of his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (Joen Heon-Kyun/Pool Photo via AP)
South Korean police officers stand in front of the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stage a rally to oppose his impeachment in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A protester wearing a mask of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol performs during a rally calling for Yoon to step down in front of the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. The sign at center reads "The rebellion leader Yoon Suk Yeol." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Police officers stand guard in front of the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Protesters hold up cards showing national flags during a rally calling for impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to step down in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stage a rally to oppose his impeachment in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A police officer stands guard near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Protesters march during a rally calling for impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to step down in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stage a rally to oppose his impeachment in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, attends a hearing of his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (Joen Heon-Kyun/Pool Photo via AP)
