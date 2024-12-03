Friday, March 7
March 7, 2025
PHOTO COLLECTION: SpaceX Starship Launch
This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
AP News, Associated Press
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship lifts off for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship lifts off for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship lifts off for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship lifts off for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship lifts off for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship makes a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship makes a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship makes a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The booster of SpaceX's mega rocket Starship is recaptured during a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The booster of SpaceX's mega rocket Starship is recaptured during a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The booster of SpaceX's mega rocket Starship is recaptured during a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship booster is recaptured during a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The booster of SpaceX's mega rocket Starship is recaptured during a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The booster of SpaceX's mega rocket Starship is recaptured during a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The booster of SpaceX's mega rocket Starship is recaptured during a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A visitor photographs a large bust of Elon Musk near SpaceX's Starbase as the Starship is prepared for a test flight in Boca Chica, Texas, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A visitor photographs a large bust of Elon Musk near SpaceX's Starbase as the Starship is prepared for a test flight in Boca Chica, Texas, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship is stack as it is prepared for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship is prepared for a test flight in stiff winds from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship is stack as it is prepared for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship is prepared for a test flight in stiff winds from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fueling trucks arrive as SpaceX's mega rocket Starship is stack and is prepared for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship is prepared for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship is prepared for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship is prepared for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship is prepared for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Visitors watch as SpaceX's mega rocket Starship is prepared for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship is prepared for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship is prepared for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship is prepared for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
