WorldFebruary 24, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Spain Fashion

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

A model wears a creation by Agatha Ruiz de la Prada during a show for Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A makeup artist works backstage prior to the start of the Agatha Ruiz de la Prada fashion show during Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Models wear creations by Agatha Ruiz de la Prada fashion show during Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A model wears a creation by Agatha Ruiz de la Prada during a show for Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A model wears a creation by Agatha Ruiz de la Prada during a show for Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A model wears a creation by Agatha Ruiz de la Prada during a show for Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A model wears a creation by Agatha Ruiz de la Prada during a show for Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A model wears a creation by Agatha Ruiz de la Prada during a show for Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A model wears a creation by Agatha Ruiz de la Prada during a show for Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A model holds a purse during a fashion show by Spanish designer Isabel Sanchis at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
A woman walks the catwalk prior to a fashion show by Spanish designer Hannibal Laguna at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Makeup artists work backstage prior a fashion show at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
A model walks backstage during a fashion show by Lola Casademunt during Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Catwalk sketch with pictures of creations by Spanish designer CUSTO at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
A makeup artist works at the backstage prior a fashion show by Baro Lucas during Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A model waits at a backstage during Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Spectators take snapshots at the catwalk prior to a fashion show at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Attendees wait for the start of the Yolancris fashion show during Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A model wears a creation by Yolancris during Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A model wears a creation by Baro Lucas during Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A model wears a creation by Baro Lucas during Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Model wear creations by Yolancris during Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A model wears a creation by Yolancris during Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A model wears a creation by Yolancris during Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Attendees wait for the start of the Yolancris fashion show during Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A model wears a creation by Baro Lucas during Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A model displays a creation by Baro Lucas during Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
