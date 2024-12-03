PHOTO COLLECTION: Stuck Astronauts

FILE - NASA astronauts Suni Williams, left, and Butch Wilmore stand together for a photo enroute to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla., for their liftoff on a Boeing Starliner capsule to the International Space Station. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Boeing's Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket lifts off from the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, carrying NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the International Space Station. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - In this photo provided by NASA, Boeing Crew Flight Test astronauts Butch Wilmore, left, and Suni Williams pose for a portrait inside the vestibule between the forward port on the International Space Station's Harmony module and Boeing's Starliner spacecraft on June 13, 2024. (NASA via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - In this image from video provided by NASA, astronauts Butch Wilmore, right and Suni Williams wait for liftoff inside a Boeing Starliner capsule at Space Launch Complex 41 in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, for a trip to the International Space Station. (NASA via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

This image provided by NASA shows Nick Hague, right, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore. (NASA via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

This image taken from video posted by NASA shows, from left, Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague and Suni Williams speaking during a news conference, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (NASA via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - NASA astronaut Suni Williams reacts before climbing into the astro van after leaving the operations and checkout building for a trip to launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE _ NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore smiles after leaving the operations and checkout building for a trip to launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are greeted by the crew of the International Space Station upon their arrival on Thursday, June 6, 2024. (NASA via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - In this image from video provided by NASA, astronauts Suni Williams, foreground, and Butch Wilmore work outside the International Space Station during a spacewalk, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/NASA TV, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - NASA astronaut Suni Williams waves to well wishers as she leaves the Operations and Checkout building before heading to Space Launch Complex 41 to board the Boeing's Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket for a mission to the International Space Station at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Monday, May 6, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore talks to his family after leaving the operations and checkout building for a trip to launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

This image taken from NASA video shows the SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore and Nick Hague, and Russian astronaut Alexander Gorbunov, undocking from the International Space Station on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (NASA via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - In this photo released by NASA, astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, both Expedition 71 Flight Engineers, make pizza aboard the International Space Station's galley located inside the Unity module on Sept. 9, 2024. Items are attached to the galley using tape and velcro to keep them from flying away in the microgravity environment. (NASA via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS