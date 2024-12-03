PHOTO COLLECTION: Summer in South America

People flock to Ipanema beach during summer in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Eduardo Lesse plays with his son Damian in the Rio de la Plata in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Lifeguards holding torches, wade into the Atlantic ocean in a ceremony to commemorate Lifeguard Day, to honor their commitment to safety and aquatic rescue, in Mar Azul, Argentina, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A women sunbathes at the Piscinao de Ramos artificial beach during summer in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Argentines on vacation play paddle ball on the shore of Renaca beach, in Vina del Mar, Chile, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Beachgoers gather on Renaca beach in Vina del Mar, Chile, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Argentines on vacation share a yerba mate tea while sitting on the sand of Renaca beach in Vina del Mar, Chile, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People cool off in the Saltos del Pirareta stream on a summer afternoon in Piribebuy, Paraguay, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People take photos as they cool off in the Saltos del Pirareta stream on a summer afternoon in Piribebuy, Paraguay, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People paddle board with their dogs at Pescadores Beach in Lima, Peru, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A lifeguard looks out at tourists in the sea from an observation box in Bristol Beach in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Agustina Romero splashes her friend Xabier Valdez in a water fountain during summer in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sandra Salas relaxes near the Rio de la Plata in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Argentines on vacation pose for a group picture on the shore of Renaca beach in Vina del Mar, Chile, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Beachgoers flock to Ipanema beach during summer in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman, standing on the riverside promenade, is silhouetted against a sunset sky, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025.(AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People rinse off by the Rio de la Plata in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People relax on a beach in Punta del Este, Uruguay, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Couples kiss in a water fountain in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - People wade in the waters of Arpoador beach as the sun sets in Rio de Janeiro, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Barbara Danjab, left, and Raquel Dalto sunbathe on rocks near Las Toscas Beach during summer in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People cool off in the Saltos del Pirareta stream on a summer afternoon in Piribebuy, Paraguay, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People relax at Bristol Beach in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man sprays water into the crowd of partiers amid the extreme heat during a pre-Carnival "Desliga da Justica" street party, in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People cool off in the Saltos del Pirareta stream on a summer afternoon in Piribebuy, Paraguay, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Tourists pose for a selfie backdropped by "La Mano" sculpture in Punta del Este, Uruguay, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Devotees wade through Arpoador Beach carrying a boat filled with offerings during an annual celebration honoring Yemanja, the African goddess of the sea, in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People and a dog cool off in the Saltos del Pirareta stream on a summer afternoon in Piribebuy, Paraguay, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz) ASSOCIATED PRESS