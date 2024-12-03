PHOTO COLLECTION: Summer in South America

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
People flock to Ipanema beach during summer in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Eduardo Lesse plays with his son Damian in the Rio de la Plata in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lifeguards holding torches, wade into the Atlantic ocean in a ceremony to commemorate Lifeguard Day, to honor their commitment to safety and aquatic rescue, in Mar Azul, Argentina, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A women sunbathes at the Piscinao de Ramos artificial beach during summer in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Argentines on vacation play paddle ball on the shore of Renaca beach, in Vina del Mar, Chile, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Beachgoers gather on Renaca beach in Vina del Mar, Chile, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Argentines on vacation share a yerba mate tea while sitting on the sand of Renaca beach in Vina del Mar, Chile, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People cool off in the Saltos del Pirareta stream on a summer afternoon in Piribebuy, Paraguay, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People take photos as they cool off in the Saltos del Pirareta stream on a summer afternoon in Piribebuy, Paraguay, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People paddle board with their dogs at Pescadores Beach in Lima, Peru, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A lifeguard looks out at tourists in the sea from an observation box in Bristol Beach in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Agustina Romero splashes her friend Xabier Valdez in a water fountain during summer in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sandra Salas relaxes near the Rio de la Plata in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Argentines on vacation pose for a group picture on the shore of Renaca beach in Vina del Mar, Chile, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Beachgoers flock to Ipanema beach during summer in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman, standing on the riverside promenade, is silhouetted against a sunset sky, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025.(AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People rinse off by the Rio de la Plata in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People relax on a beach in Punta del Este, Uruguay, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Couples kiss in a water fountain in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - People wade in the waters of Arpoador beach as the sun sets in Rio de Janeiro, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Barbara Danjab, left, and Raquel Dalto sunbathe on rocks near Las Toscas Beach during summer in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People cool off in the Saltos del Pirareta stream on a summer afternoon in Piribebuy, Paraguay, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People relax at Bristol Beach in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man sprays water into the crowd of partiers amid the extreme heat during a pre-Carnival "Desliga da Justica" street party, in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People cool off in the Saltos del Pirareta stream on a summer afternoon in Piribebuy, Paraguay, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Tourists pose for a selfie backdropped by "La Mano" sculpture in Punta del Este, Uruguay, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Devotees wade through Arpoador Beach carrying a boat filled with offerings during an annual celebration honoring Yemanja, the African goddess of the sea, in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People and a dog cool off in the Saltos del Pirareta stream on a summer afternoon in Piribebuy, Paraguay, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A covered car sits under a tree during summer in Punta del Este, Uruguay, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)ASSOCIATED PRESS
