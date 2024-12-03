All sections
WorldFebruary 14, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Super Bowl Eagles Parade

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
Fans looks on as a bus carrying players passes by during the Philadelphia Eagles' NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Fans looks on as a bus carrying players passes by during the Philadelphia Eagles' NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts holds up the Lombardi trophy as he speaks during the team's NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts holds up the Lombardi trophy as he speaks during the team's NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown reacts as he holds up the Lombardi Trophy during the team's NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown reacts as he holds up the Lombardi Trophy during the team's NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks the team's NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks the team's NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks the Philadelphia Eagles' NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks the Philadelphia Eagles' NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie smiles with the Lombardi Trophy during the team's NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie smiles with the Lombardi Trophy during the team's NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman holds up the Lombardi trophy as he speaks during the team's NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman holds up the Lombardi trophy as he speaks during the team's NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles, from left, Reed Blankenship, Dallas Goedert and Cooper DeJean react during the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia Eagles, from left, Reed Blankenship, Dallas Goedert and Cooper DeJean react during the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, right at podium speaks during the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, right at podium speaks during the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni holds up the Lombardi trophy as he speaks during the team's NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni holds up the Lombardi trophy as he speaks during the team's NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia Eagles executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman enjoys a cigar during the team's NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia Eagles executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman enjoys a cigar during the team's NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, second from right, races during the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, second from right, races during the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Fans cheer during the Philadelphia Eagles' NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Fans cheer during the Philadelphia Eagles' NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham holds up the Lombardi Trophy alongside team owner Jeffrey Lurie, left, during the Philadelphia Eagles' NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham holds up the Lombardi Trophy alongside team owner Jeffrey Lurie, left, during the Philadelphia Eagles' NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Fans wait before the Philadelphia Eagles' NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Fans wait before the Philadelphia Eagles' NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Players and coaches celebrate during the Philadelphia Eagles' NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Players and coaches celebrate during the Philadelphia Eagles' NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Players and coaches celebrate during the Philadelphia Eagles' NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Players and coaches celebrate during the Philadelphia Eagles' NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Fans cheer during the Philadelphia Eagles' NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Fans cheer during the Philadelphia Eagles' NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
A fan is perched atop a lamp post during the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
A fan is perched atop a lamp post during the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
A couple kiss as fans wait before the Philadelphia Eagles' NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
A couple kiss as fans wait before the Philadelphia Eagles' NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Fans take pictures as they arrive before the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Fans take pictures as they arrive before the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Fans wait before the Philadelphia Eagles' NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Fans wait before the Philadelphia Eagles' NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
CORRECT SPELLING OF SURNAME Fans bring out a roasted pig that has #15 depicting Kansas City Chief's QB Patrick Mahomes, as they gather before the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
CORRECT SPELLING OF SURNAME Fans bring out a roasted pig that has #15 depicting Kansas City Chief's QB Patrick Mahomes, as they gather before the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Fans gather before the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Fans gather before the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

