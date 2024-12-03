PHOTO COLLECTION: Sweden Shooting

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
AP News, Associated Press
People gather at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a shooting on the outskirts of Orebro, Sweden, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police officers stand guard near the scene of a shooting at an adult education center on the outskirts of Orebro, Sweden, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Emergency services work at the scene of shooting at Campus Risbergska School, in Örebro, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man lights a candle at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a shooting at an adult education center on the outskirts of Orebro, Sweden, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police at the scene of an incident at Risbergska School, in Örebro, Sweden, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (Kicki Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People gather at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a shooting on the outskirts of Orebro, Sweden, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People gather at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a shooting on the outskirts of Orebro, Sweden, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Swedish flag flies at half-mast at Rosenbad, Sweden's Government Offices in Stockholm, Wednesday Feb. 5, 2025, after a shooting at an adult education center on Tuesday. (Jonas Ekströmer/TT via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.