PHOTO COLLECTION: Syria

Syrian families who fled the clashes in Syria hold their luggages as they cross a river marking the border between Syria and northern Lebanon near the village of Heker al-Daher in Akkar province, Lebanon, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Syrian man carries a crying child who fled with her family the clashes in Syria, as they cross a river marking the border between Syria and northern Lebanon near the village of Heker al-Daher in Akkar province, Lebanon, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Syrian man carries on his back a covered woman, as they fled the clashes in Syria by crossing a river marking the border between Syria and northern Lebanon near the village of Heker al-Daher in Akkar province, Lebanon, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents celebrate following the signing of a breakthrough deal between Syria's interim government and the SDF, the Kurdish-led authority that controls the country's northeast, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria, late Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad) ASSOCIATED PRESS

In this photo released by Syrian state news agency SANA, Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, right, and Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, sign a deal in Damascus, Syria, Monday, March 10, 2025. (SANA via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Burnt cars remain in an open garage following the recent wave of violence between Syrian security forces and gunmen loyal to former President Bashar Assad, as well as subsequent sectarian attacks, in the town of Jableh, Syria's coastal region, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Albam) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A nurse points to bullet holes in a window following the recent wave of violence between Syrian security forces and gunmen loyal to former President Bashar Assad, as well as subsequent sectarian attacks, at a hospital in the town of Jableh, in Syria's coastal region, on Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Albam) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A fighter of the Druze Liwa al-Jabal guards on a hilltop next to an outpost in the southern province of Sweida, Syria, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki) ASSOCIATED PRESS

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT.- Relatives mourn over the body of Syrian government fighter Ahmed Al-Shaghri, who was killed in clashes with loyalists of ousted President Bashar Assad in coastal Syria, during his funeral in the village of Al-Janoudiya, west of Idlib, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Albam) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Relatives and neighbours mourn during the funeral procession for four Syrian security force members killed in clashes with loyalists of ousted President Bashar Assad in coastal Syria, in the village of Al-Janoudiya, west of Idlib, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Albam) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Relatives and neighbours attend the funeral procession for four Syrian security force members killed in clashes with loyalists of ousted President Bashar Assad in coastal Syria, in the village of Al-Janoudiya, west of Idlib, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Albam) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Village male residents pray during the funeral of four Syrian security force members killed in clashes with loyalists of ousted President Bashar Assad in coastal Syria, in the village of Al-Janoudiya, west of Idlib, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Albam) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Syrian government forces are deployed amid heightened security in Damascus, Syria, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) ASSOCIATED PRESS