All sections
WorldMarch 11, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Tariffs Kentucky Bourbon

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
An employee pours a glass of The Bard's product in what will be a new production area at The Bard Distillery in Graham, Ky., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)
An employee pours a glass of The Bard's product in what will be a new production area at The Bard Distillery in Graham, Ky., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Victor Yarbrough, CEO of Brough Brothers Distillery, removes the cover from an empty barrel of bourbon in the under construction facility in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)
Victor Yarbrough, CEO of Brough Brothers Distillery, removes the cover from an empty barrel of bourbon in the under construction facility in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bottles of The Bard product are seen in the reflection of a new column still that is not yet in use at The Bard Distillery in Graham, Ky., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)
Bottles of The Bard product are seen in the reflection of a new column still that is not yet in use at The Bard Distillery in Graham, Ky., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Victor Yarbrough, CEO of Brough Brothers Distillery holds of bottle of the company's product in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)
Victor Yarbrough, CEO of Brough Brothers Distillery holds of bottle of the company's product in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An employee pours a glass of The Bard's product in what will be a new production area at The Bard Distillery in Graham, Ky., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)
An employee pours a glass of The Bard's product in what will be a new production area at The Bard Distillery in Graham, Ky., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Labeling on the head of a bourbon barrel is seen near bottles of product at the Brough Brothers Distillery which is under construction in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)
Labeling on the head of a bourbon barrel is seen near bottles of product at the Brough Brothers Distillery which is under construction in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bourbon barrels with product in them are seen inside of the Brough Brothers Distillery that is under construction in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)
Bourbon barrels with product in them are seen inside of the Brough Brothers Distillery that is under construction in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bourbon barrels with product in them are seen inside of the Brough Brothers Distillery in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)
Bourbon barrels with product in them are seen inside of the Brough Brothers Distillery in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The bung of a bourbon barrel is seen at the Brough Brothers Distillery in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)
The bung of a bourbon barrel is seen at the Brough Brothers Distillery in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bourbon barrels with product in them are seen inside of the Brough Brothers Distillery that is under construction in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)
Bourbon barrels with product in them are seen inside of the Brough Brothers Distillery that is under construction in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Various vapor gauges are seen near a new column still that is not yet in use at The Bard Distillery in Graham, Ky., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)
Various vapor gauges are seen near a new column still that is not yet in use at The Bard Distillery in Graham, Ky., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Unused corks are stored in the bottling area of The Bard Distillery in Graham, Ky., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)
Unused corks are stored in the bottling area of The Bard Distillery in Graham, Ky., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bottles and decorations are seen in the tasting area of The Bard Distillery in Graham, Ky., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)
Bottles and decorations are seen in the tasting area of The Bard Distillery in Graham, Ky., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bottles of product are stored in crates in the bottling area of The Bard Distillery in Graham, Ky., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)
Bottles of product are stored in crates in the bottling area of The Bard Distillery in Graham, Ky., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Victor Yarbrough, CEO of Brough Brothers Distillery walks through the under construction facility in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)
Victor Yarbrough, CEO of Brough Brothers Distillery walks through the under construction facility in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Victor Yarbrough, CEO, of the Brough Brothers Distillery poses for a photo near empty bourbon barrels under construction in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)
Victor Yarbrough, CEO, of the Brough Brothers Distillery poses for a photo near empty bourbon barrels under construction in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)ASSOCIATED PRESS

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

Related
Former Philippine leader Duterte arrested on an ICC warrant over drug killings
WorldMar. 11
Former Philippine leader Duterte arrested on an ICC warrant over drug killings
At least 60 Ukrainian drones shot down over Moscow in a massive attack, city's mayor says
WorldMar. 11
At least 60 Ukrainian drones shot down over Moscow in a massive attack, city's mayor says
Asian shares dip in an echo of Wall Street's sell-off amid alarm over Trump's tariffs
WorldMar. 11
Asian shares dip in an echo of Wall Street's sell-off amid alarm over Trump's tariffs
PHOTO COLLECTION: Philippines Duterte
WorldMar. 11
PHOTO COLLECTION: Philippines Duterte
New York fires 2,000 prison guards who refuse to return to work after wildcat strike
WorldMar. 11
New York fires 2,000 prison guards who refuse to return to work after wildcat strike
'Nervous and rushed': Massive Fukushima plant cleanup exposes workers to high radiation and stress
WorldMar. 11
'Nervous and rushed': Massive Fukushima plant cleanup exposes workers to high radiation and stress
AP PHOTOS: 'We don’t have anywhere to go.' In Ghana, rising seas, powerful waves sweep away homes
WorldMar. 11
AP PHOTOS: 'We don’t have anywhere to go.' In Ghana, rising seas, powerful waves sweep away homes
What to expect after South Korea’s Constitutional Court rules on the impeachment of President Yoon
WorldMar. 11
What to expect after South Korea’s Constitutional Court rules on the impeachment of President Yoon
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy