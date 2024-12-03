PHOTO COLLECTION: Tariffs Kentucky Bourbon

An employee pours a glass of The Bard's product in what will be a new production area at The Bard Distillery in Graham, Ky., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Victor Yarbrough, CEO of Brough Brothers Distillery, removes the cover from an empty barrel of bourbon in the under construction facility in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bottles of The Bard product are seen in the reflection of a new column still that is not yet in use at The Bard Distillery in Graham, Ky., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Victor Yarbrough, CEO of Brough Brothers Distillery holds of bottle of the company's product in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An employee pours a glass of The Bard's product in what will be a new production area at The Bard Distillery in Graham, Ky., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Labeling on the head of a bourbon barrel is seen near bottles of product at the Brough Brothers Distillery which is under construction in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bourbon barrels with product in them are seen inside of the Brough Brothers Distillery that is under construction in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bourbon barrels with product in them are seen inside of the Brough Brothers Distillery in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The bung of a bourbon barrel is seen at the Brough Brothers Distillery in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bourbon barrels with product in them are seen inside of the Brough Brothers Distillery that is under construction in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Various vapor gauges are seen near a new column still that is not yet in use at The Bard Distillery in Graham, Ky., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Unused corks are stored in the bottling area of The Bard Distillery in Graham, Ky., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bottles and decorations are seen in the tasting area of The Bard Distillery in Graham, Ky., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bottles of product are stored in crates in the bottling area of The Bard Distillery in Graham, Ky., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Victor Yarbrough, CEO of Brough Brothers Distillery walks through the under construction facility in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry) ASSOCIATED PRESS