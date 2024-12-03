PHOTO COLLECTION: Tate Brothers

FILE - Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan, right, wait inside the Court of Appeals building in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Andrew Tate gestures, next to his brother Tristan, outside the Bucharest Tribunal in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Andrew Tate sits in a car and talks to reporters surrounding his car after exiting the Court of Appeals building, after a hearing, in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan arrive at the Bucharest Tribunal in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Andrew Tate waves as he exits the Bucharest Tribunal with his brother Tristan, in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The plane carrying influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate have arrives in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. from Romania on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jennifer Lett) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE- Andrew Tate smiles as he exits the Bucharest Tribunal in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Andrew Tate, right, and his brother Tristan laugh as they leave the Bucharest Tribunal in Bucharest, Romania, May 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Andrew Tate poses giving a thumbs up upon arriving with his brother Tristan, right, at the Court of Appeals building in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS