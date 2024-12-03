All sections
WorldFebruary 27, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Tate Brothers

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan, right, wait inside the Court of Appeals building in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)
FILE - Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan, right, wait inside the Court of Appeals building in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Andrew Tate gestures, next to his brother Tristan, outside the Bucharest Tribunal in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
FILE - Andrew Tate gestures, next to his brother Tristan, outside the Bucharest Tribunal in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Andrew Tate sits in a car and talks to reporters surrounding his car after exiting the Court of Appeals building, after a hearing, in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)
FILE - Andrew Tate sits in a car and talks to reporters surrounding his car after exiting the Court of Appeals building, after a hearing, in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan arrive at the Bucharest Tribunal in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)
FILE - Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan arrive at the Bucharest Tribunal in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Andrew Tate waves as he exits the Bucharest Tribunal with his brother Tristan, in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)
FILE - Andrew Tate waves as he exits the Bucharest Tribunal with his brother Tristan, in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The plane carrying influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate have arrives in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. from Romania on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jennifer Lett)
The plane carrying influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate have arrives in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. from Romania on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jennifer Lett)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE- Andrew Tate smiles as he exits the Bucharest Tribunal in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)
FILE- Andrew Tate smiles as he exits the Bucharest Tribunal in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Andrew Tate, right, and his brother Tristan laugh as they leave the Bucharest Tribunal in Bucharest, Romania, May 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)
FILE - Andrew Tate, right, and his brother Tristan laugh as they leave the Bucharest Tribunal in Bucharest, Romania, May 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Andrew Tate poses giving a thumbs up upon arriving with his brother Tristan, right, at the Court of Appeals building in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)
FILE - Andrew Tate poses giving a thumbs up upon arriving with his brother Tristan, right, at the Court of Appeals building in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE- Police officers escort Andrew Tate, center, handcuffed to his brother Tristan Tate, to the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)
FILE- Police officers escort Andrew Tate, center, handcuffed to his brother Tristan Tate, to the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

Related
Pending US home sales slide to all-time low in January on rates, prices, maybe weather
WorldFeb. 27
Pending US home sales slide to all-time low in January on rates, prices, maybe weather
AP PHOTOS: Gene Hackman, gruff yet beloved Oscar winner, through the years
WorldFeb. 27
AP PHOTOS: Gene Hackman, gruff yet beloved Oscar winner, through the years
UK's Starmer will meet with Trump as Europe's leaders worry about drifting US support for Ukraine
WorldFeb. 27
UK's Starmer will meet with Trump as Europe's leaders worry about drifting US support for Ukraine
Trump's ending of 90% of USAID foreign aid contracts slams programs around the world
WorldFeb. 27
Trump's ending of 90% of USAID foreign aid contracts slams programs around the world
What to know about the Tate brothers, social media influencers who face trafficking charges
WorldFeb. 27
What to know about the Tate brothers, social media influencers who face trafficking charges
Imprisoned Kurdish leader urges PKK to disarm and disband as part of peace effort with Turkey
WorldFeb. 27
Imprisoned Kurdish leader urges PKK to disarm and disband as part of peace effort with Turkey
Trump plans tariffs on Mexico and Canada for March 4, while doubling existing 10% tariffs on China
WorldFeb. 27
Trump plans tariffs on Mexico and Canada for March 4, while doubling existing 10% tariffs on China
PHOTO COLLECTION: Latin America - Reverse Flow of Migrants
WorldFeb. 27
PHOTO COLLECTION: Latin America - Reverse Flow of Migrants
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy