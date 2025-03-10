All sections
WorldMarch 10, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Tibet Uprising Anniversary

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

Tibetan children watch their parents shout slogans during a protest to commemorate the 1959 uprising in Tibet against the Chinese rule, in New Delhi, India, Monday, March, 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
An exiled Tibetan gets her face painted before participating in a march to mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, as they gather at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Exiled Tibetan school children mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, as they participate in a foot march in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
An exiled Tibetan gets her face painted in the colors of the Tibetan national flag before participating in a march to mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Exiled Tibetan artists observe a minute's silence as they mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Exiled Tibetan Buddhist nuns participate in an event to mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, as they gather at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Exiled Tibetans mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, as they participate in a march in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Exiled Tibetan artists sing a song to mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, as they gather at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Exiled Tibetan artists play a tune to mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, as they gather at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
An exiled Tibetan waves the national flag as Tibetans mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibet's capital Lhasa, by participating in a march in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Exiled Tibetans mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, as they participate in a march in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Exiled Tibetans shout slogans during a protest to commemorate the 1959 uprising in Tibet against the Chinese, in New Delhi, India, Monday, March, 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Exiled Tibetans shout slogans during a protest to commemorate the 1959 uprising in Tibet against the Chinese rule, in New Delhi, India, Monday, March, 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Police try to detain a protesting exile Tibetan during a protest outside Chinese embassy to mark the 1959 uprising in Tibet against the Chinese rule on this day, in New Delhi,India, Monday, March, 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Police try to detain protesting exile Tibetans during a protest outside Chinese embassy to mark the 1959 uprising in Tibet against the Chinese rule on this day, in New Delhi, India, Monday, March, 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Police detain protesting exile Tibetans during a protest outside Chinese embassy to mark the 1959 uprising in Tibet against the Chinese rule on this day, in New Delhi, India, Monday, March, 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A Tibetan exile shouts slogans from the bus after she is detained and taken to police station during a protest outside Chinese embassy to mark the 1959 uprising in Tibet against the Chinese rule on this day, in New Delhi,India, Monday, March, 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A Tibetan woman prays during a march in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, March 9, 2025, marking the 66th anniversary of the failed 1959 Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Tibetans living in Taiwan and their supporters hold signs during a march in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, March 9, 2025, marking the 66th anniversary of the failed 1959 Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Tibetans living in Taiwan and their supporters hold up Tibetan national flags during a march in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, March 9, 2025, marking the 66th anniversary of the failed 1959 Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Tibetans living in Taiwan and their supporters hold up Tibetan national flags during a march in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, March 9, 2025, marking the 66th anniversary of the failed 1959 Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
