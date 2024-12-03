All sections
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Cabinet Linda McMahon

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education, attends a hearing of the Health, Education, and Labor Committee on her nomination, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, greets Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education, at the start of a hearing of the Health, Education, and Labor Committee on McMahon's nomination, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education, arrives for a hearing of the Health, Education, and Labor Committee on her nomination, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education, arrives for a hearing of the Health, Education, and Labor Committee on her nomination, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education, arrives for a hearing of the Health, Education, and Labor Committee on her nomination, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education, speaks during a hearing of the Health, Education, and Labor Committee on her nomination, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education, attends a hearing of the Health, Education, and Labor Committee on her nomination, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education, speaks during a hearing of the Health, Education, and Labor Committee on her nomination, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education, speaks during a hearing of the Health, Education, and Labor Committee on her nomination, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education, attends a hearing of the Health, Education, and Labor Committee on her nomination, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education, attends a Senate Health, Education, and Labor Committee hearing on her nomination, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
A protester is removed while calling out for protections for transgender and immigrant students, during a nomination hearing for Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education, at a Health, Education, and Labor Committee hearing, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
A protester is removed while calling out for rights for transgender and other students, during a Health, Education, and Labor Committee hearing on the nomination of Linda McMahon to be Secretary of Education, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
A protester saying he is a teacher is removed while calling out against the nomination of Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education, during a Senate Health, Education, and Labor Committee hearing on McMahon's nomination, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Health, Education, and Labor Committee Ranking Member Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., questions Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education, during a committee hearing on her nomination, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Health, Education, and Labor Committee Chair Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., questions Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education, during a committee hearing on her nomination, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., introduces Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education, during a hearing of the Health, Education, and Labor Committee on her nomination, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
