WorldMarch 5, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Protests

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

People hold up signs to protest the Trump administration Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Demonstrators protest across the street from the Capitol in the hours prior to President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
Sean Kratovil Lavelle joins other demonstrators protesting across the street from the Capitol in the hours prior to President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
Demonstrators rally in support of Ukraine outside of the U.S Capitol ahead of President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Demonstrators protest near the U.S. Capitol ahead of President Donald Trump address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Demonstrators protest near the U.S. Capitol ahead of President Donald Trump address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Demonstrators protest across the street from the Capitol in the hours prior to President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
A protester waves an upside down American flag in front of the Capitol, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Demonstrators protest near the U.S. Capitol ahead of President Donald Trump address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Demonstrators protest near the U.S. Capitol ahead of President Donald Trump address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Protestors against the Trump administration hold signs Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Demonstrators protest across the street from the Capitol in the hours prior to President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
People hold up signs as they protest the Trump administration outside City Hall, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
A protester waves an upside down American flag in front of the Capitol, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
