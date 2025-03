PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump tariffs aluminum steel

Empty aluminum cans for beer sit at the old Irving Brewing Co. in Chicago, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Empty aluminum cans for beer sit at the old Irving Brewing Co. in Chicago, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Aluminum cans for beer sit at the old Irving Brewing Co. in Chicago, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Aluminum cans for beer sit at the old Irving Brewing Co. in Chicago, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A pallet of aluminum cans for beer sits at the old Irving Brewing Co. in Chicago, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A steel worker works at the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel plant in Hamilton, Ontario, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Canadian Prime-minister designate Mark Carney, centre, speaks to steel workers as he tours the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel plant in Hamilton, Ontario, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Canadian Prime Minister designate Mark Carney, second right, speaks to steel workers after touring the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel plant in Hamilton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (Nathan Denette /The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A steel worker works at the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel plant in Hamilton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (Nathan Denette /The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Canadian Prime Minister designate Mark Carney, third left, speaks to steel workers after touring the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel plant in Hamilton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (Nathan Denette /The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Steel workers work at the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel plant in Hamilton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (Nathan Denette /The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Steel workers work at the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel plant in Hamilton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (Nathan Denette /The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Steel workers leave a building at the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel plant in Hamilton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (Nathan Denette /The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Steel workers gathers at the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel plant in Hamilton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (Nathan Denette /The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A steel worker works at the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel plant in Hamilton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (Nathan Denette /The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Steel worker works at the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel plant in Hamilton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (Nathan Denette /The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rolls of steel are shown at the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel plant in Hamilton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.(Nathan Denette /The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Steel workers work at the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel plant in Hamilton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.(Nathan Denette /The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A steel worker works at the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel plant in Hamilton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.(Nathan Denette /The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Steel workers work at the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel plant in Hamilton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.(Nathan Denette /The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Steel workers work at the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel plant in Hamilton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.(Nathan Denette /The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Canadian Prime Minister designate Mark Carney, front, tours the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel plant in Hamilton, Ontario, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Canadian Prime Minister designate Mark Carney tours the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel plant in Hamilton, Ontario, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Canadian Prime Minister designate Mark Carney tours the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel plant in Hamilton, Ontario, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS