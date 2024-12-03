All sections
WorldMarch 17, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Tariffs Lumber

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
Logs are stacked high at the Milan Lumber Co., Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Milan, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
A logging truck heads to the Milan Lumber Co., Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Milan, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Logs are sorted at the White Mountain Lumber Co., Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Berlin, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
A logging truck stops to be weighed before offering logs at the Milan Lumber Co., Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Milan, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Rows of softwood logs awaiting processing at the Milan Lumber Co., Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Milan, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Log truck drivers pass each other at the weigh station at the Milan Lumber Co., Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Milan, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Lumber stacks stand outside at the Milan Lumber Co., Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Milan, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
A forklift moves lumber at the Milan Lumber Co., Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Milan, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Steam climbs from the Burgess Biopower plant, a facility that turns lumber waste into energy, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Berlin, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
