WorldMarch 4, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump's Trade Wars

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

Financial news is displayed as people work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Trucks line up to cross the border into the United States as tariffs against Mexico go into effect, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
This combination of file photos shows, from left, U.S. President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla., Feb. 7, 2025, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 10, 2023, China's President Xi Jinping in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2024, and Mexico's President in Mexico City, June 27, 2024. Claudia Sheinbaum (AP Photo)
An LCBO employee removes American whiskey from the shelves at the 100 Queens Quay East LCBO outlet in Toronto on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Laura Proctor /The Canadian Press via AP)
An employee boxes up American products at an LCBO outlet in Toronto on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
A display of Ontario wine is pictured at the 100 Queens Quay East LCBO outlet in Toronto on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Laura Proctor /The Canadian Press via AP)
A sign announcing the removal of American-made products hangs from a shelf at the 100 Queens Quay East LCBO outlet in Toronto on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Laura Proctor /The Canadian Press via AP)
President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 3, 2025. (Pool via AP)
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference on imposed U.S. tariffs as Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Public Safety Minister David McGuinty look on in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Adrian Wyld /The Canadian Press via AP)
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference on imposed U.S. tariffs in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Adrian Wyld /The Canadian Press via AP)
Trucks line up to cross the border into the United States as tariffs against Mexico go into effect, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum gives her morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
The prices on the menu are blacked out at Birrieria Chalio Mexican Restaurant in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Truck drivers wait to enter Mexico from the U.S. at the Pharr International Bridge, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Pharr, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
People work as a television displays a news conference by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
