WorldJanuary 30, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Tulsi Gabbard Confirmation Hearing

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, arrives to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee for her confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
ulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee for her confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, arrives to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee for her confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee for her confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, arrives with committee chairman Sen. Tom Cotton, r-Ark. to the Senate Intelligence Committee for her confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, arrives to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee for her confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, arrives to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee for her confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, arrives to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee for her confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee for her confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., questions Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, on a social media post advocating the pardoning of Edward Snowden as she appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee for her confirmation hearing at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
Chairman Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., right, questions former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's nominee to be the Director of National Intelligence, as Vice Chair Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., center, listens during the Senate Intelligence Committee for Gabbard's confirmation hearing at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, is greeted by well wishers seated in the front row before her appearance with the Senate Intelligence Committee for her confirmation hearing at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee for her confirmation hearing at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee for her confirmation hearing at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee for her confirmation hearing at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, left, is embraced by her husband Abraham Williams after her appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee for her confirmation hearing at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, right, is greeted by friends after her appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee for her confirmation hearing at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee for her confirmation hearing at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee for her confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee for her confirmation hearing at the Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee for her confirmation hearing at the Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., questions former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, during the Senate Intelligence Committee hearings for her confirmation at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, questions former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, during the Senate Intelligence Committee hearings for her confirmation at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., questions former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, during the Senate Intelligence Committee hearings for her confirmation at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
