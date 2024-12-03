PHOTO COLLECTION: Ukraine

Investigators look at the damage of an apartment building where the downed Ukrainian drone fell in Sapronovo village outside Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

From left, US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi National Security Advisor Mosaad bin Mohammad al-Aiban, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Ukrainian Head of Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, and Ukrainian Minister of Defense Rustem Umerovto, hold a meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People carry a giant Ukrainian and Lithuanian flags, front, to protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine during a celebration for the 35th anniversary of Lithuania's independence from the Soviet Union in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

CORRECTS CITY - In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with Saudi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Royal Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Monday, March 10, 2025. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

This photo released by Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyev official telegram channel shows the site where one of the shot down Ukrainian drones fell, outside Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyev official telegram channel via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade press service, Ukrainian soldiers control FPV drones from a shelter in Pokrovsk, the site of heavy battles with Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Iryna Rybakova/Ukraine's 93rd Mechanized Brigade via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 65th Mechanised Brigade press service, Ukrainian servicewoman, Daria, 36, practices at a military training ground in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Monday, March 10, 2025. (Andriy Andriyenko/Ukraine's 65th Mechanised Brigade via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade press service, the city of Pokrovsk, the site of heavy battles with Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, in seen through the broken window of a damaged apartment Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Iryna Rybakova/Ukraine's 93rd Mechanized Brigade via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People take part in a demonstration against Russia's war on Ukraine in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Faithful hold Ukrainian national flags as Cardinal Michael Czerny, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, and delegate of Pope Francis celebrates a mass for the members of the world of volunteers in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People hold up cell phone lights as they take part in a demonstration against Russia's war on Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Children play under an Ukrainian flag as demonstrators rally in support of Ukraine at The Ellipse near the White House in Washington, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Demonstrators protest during a rally in support of Ukraine at The Ellipse near the White House in Washington, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Danish Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen and Ukranian Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov hold a news conference at Kastellet in Copenhagen on Saturday, March 8, 2025, during meetings with defense ministers from the NB8 countries, an association of the Nordic and Baltic countries - Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. (Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People protest against President Donald Trump's policy concerning Ukraine in front of the US Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Vladyslav Heraskevych, of Ukraine, reacts after finishing his fourth run at the skeleton world championships, Friday, March 7, 2025, in Lake Placid, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 65th Mechanised Brigade press service, Ukrainian servicemen drive the US Humvee on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, March 6, 2025, (Andriy Andriyenko/Ukraine's 65th Mechanised Brigade via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves looks on during a visit to RAF Northolt to meet with UK defence suppliers to Ukraine, in North West London, Thursday March 6, 2025. (Dan Kitwood/PA via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ukrainian servicemen fire a M777 howitzer towards Russian positions at the front line near Donetsk, Ukraine, Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Roman Chop) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Belgium's King Philippe, right, greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prior to a meeting at the Royal Palace in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Lecocq, Pool Photo via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A member of Congress holds up Ukraine's flag as President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nicole Surginer waves a Ukrainian flag during a protest against the Trump administration's policies in Downtown Austin, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 (Mikala Compton/Austin American-Statesman via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A carnival float despicts Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's President Vladimir Putin during the traditional Rose Monday carnival parade in Cologne, Germany, Monday, March 3, 2025. (Oliver Berg/dpa via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People hold a demonstration in support of Ukraine outside the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, on Monday March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, front center, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, front center right, pose with European leaders during a summit on Ukraine at Lancaster House in London, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, welcomes Poland Prime Minister Donald Tusk to the European leaders' summit to discuss Ukraine, at Lancaster House, London, Sunday March 2, 2025. (Toby Melville/Pool via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Britain's King Charles III and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, shake hands during their meeting at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Joe Giddens/Pool via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People light candles as they pray for peace in St.Michael Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rally participants hold signs for passing traffic as Bay Area United for Ukraine held an emergency rally to show support for the country at Harry Bridges Plaza in San Francisco, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ukrainian servicemen fire a M777 howitzer towards Russian positions at the frontline near Donetsk, Ukraine, Sunday, March, 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Roman Chop) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People stand kneeling as servicemen carry portrait of volunteer soldier Volodymyr Rakov, 30, a well known dancer and choreographer who was killed in the Russia Ukraine war, during the farewell ceremony at St.Michael Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the New York Ukrainian community and supporters gather in Times Square, Saturday, March 1, 2025 in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ukrainian supporters waving flags pictures and banners demonstrate as they walk down the Mall as Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer chairs a Ukraine Summit at Lancaster House in London, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man carries his dog in front of burning house hit by a Russian drone strike on a residential neighborhood in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man and his daughter feed birds in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ukrainian servicemen with amputated limbs exercise in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A medical worker sweeps up the glass shards in a hospital damaged by a Russian strike, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko) ASSOCIATED PRESS