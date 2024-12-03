PHOTO COLLECTION: US Immigration Law Enforcement

Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks, center back to the camera, speaks to fellow agents during the visit to the U.S. and Mexico border by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Sunland Park, N.M., Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Army soldiers look at the border wall next to a surveillance vehicle during the visit to the U.S. and Mexico border by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Sunland Park, N.M., Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Border Patrol agents wait for the arrival of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for a visit to the US-Mexico border in Sunland Park, N.M., Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks to the media while visiting the US-Mexico border in Sunland Park, N.M., Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks to the media while visiting the US-Mexico border in Sunland Park, N.M., Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, right, speaks as he's briefed by Army soldiers while visiting the US-Mexico border in Sunland Park, N.M., Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers use a chain to more comfortably restrain a detained person using handcuffs positioned in front, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers look at the identification of a person detained, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers use a chain to more comfortably restrain a detained person using handcuffs positioned in front, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer walks away after not being able to find a person they were looking for, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Baltimore Field Officer director Matt Elliston listens during a briefing, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Baltimore Field Officer director Matt Elliston listens during a briefing, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers enter a residence looking for a suspect, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Takoma Park, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers wait to detain a person, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detain a person, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers gather the personal effects of a person they detained, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detain a person, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers use a chain to more comfortably restrain a detained person using handcuffs positioned in front, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers use a chain to more comfortably restrain a detained person using handcuffs positioned in front, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers use a chain to more comfortably restrain a detained person using handcuffs positioned in front, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers prepare a chain used to more comfortably restrain a person using handcuffs positioned in front, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers gather for a briefing before an enforcement operation, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A person detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, sits in a car, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers hold personal effects from a detained person, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers help a detained person into a car, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detain a person, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detain a person, center, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Identification patches are placed for easy use before U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers begin enforcement operations, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol agent looks through binoculars towards two border walls separating Mexico from the United States, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol agent walks past four men detained after crossing the border illegally in a gap in two walls separating Mexico from the United States before turning themselves in, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol agent instructs four men in a van after the group crossed the border illegally through a gap in two walls separating Mexico from the United States before turning themselves in, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol agent directs men towards a van after they crossed the border illegally through a gap in two walls separating Mexico from the United States before turning themselves in, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol agent, right, pats down one of four men after the group crossed the border illegally through a gap in two walls separating Mexico from the United States before turning themselves in, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol agent pats down one of four men after the group crossed the border illegally through a gap in two walls separating Mexico from the United States before turning themselves in, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol agent, left, escorts one of four men after the group crossed the border illegally through a gap in two walls separating Mexico from the United States before turning themselves in, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol agent walks towards a gap in one of two border walls separating Mexico from the United States, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol agent walks along a road near where two border walls separate Mexico from the United States, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol agent looks on as migrants pack up after crossing illegally and waiting to apply for asylum between two border walls separating Mexico and the United States, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants make their way to a Border Patrol van after crossing illegally and waiting to apply for asylum between two border walls separating Mexico and the United States, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol agent hands out bag tags to a group of migrants waiting to apply for asylum between two border walls separating Mexico and the United States after crossing illegally, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol agent looks on as migrants pack up after crossing illegally and waiting to apply for asylum between two border walls separating Mexico and the United States, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants make their way to a Border Patrol van after crossing illegally and waiting to apply for asylum between two border walls separating Mexico and the United States, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol vehicle drives on a road between two border walls separating Mexico and the United States Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Mexican National Guard patrol along El Chaparral pedestrian border bridge in Tijuana, Mexico, late Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Volunteers talk in a tent along a border wall separating Mexico from the United States Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dogs are near a border wall separating Mexico from the United States Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants who were deported from the U.S. to Mexico wave as they are transported to a shelter, as they cross El Chaparral pedestrian border bridge in Tijuana, Mexico, late Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants walk into Mexico after being deported from the U.S. at El Chaparral pedestrian border bridge in Tijuana, Mexico, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol agent keeps watch along the border wall at sunset, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Hidalgo, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol truck rides along the border wall in Sunland Park, N.M., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol truck rides along the border wall in Sunland Park, N.M., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A member of the National Guard patrols along a stretch of border wall, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Brownsville, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A truck passes a stretch of boarder wall, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Brownsville, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol Agent patrols along a stretch of boarder wall, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Brownsville, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol Agent moves along a stretch of boarder wall, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Brownsville, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol agent looks on as migrants pack up after crossing illegally and waiting to apply for asylum between two border walls separating Mexico and the United States, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol agent makes his way towards a group of migrants waiting to apply for asylum between two border walls separating Mexico and the United States, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol van transports a group of migrants after they crossed illegally and waiting to apply for asylum between two border walls separating Mexico and the United States, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the Mexican National Guard patrol along the border wall separating Mexico and the United States, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the Mexican National Guard patrol along the border wall separating Mexico and the United States, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. immigration officers stand guard at the Paso del Norte bridge that connects Ciudad Juarez, Mexico and El Paso, Texas, before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS