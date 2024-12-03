PHOTO COLLECTION: US Immigration The Border

The U.S. Border with Mexico is seen in an aerial view Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, near San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A U.S. Marine Osprey is flown over the border Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, near San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Gunnery Sgt. Derek Levi, right, looks down at the U.S. Mexico border aboard a Marines helicopter Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, near San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The U.S. Border with Mexico is seen in an aerial view Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, near San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The U.S. Border with Mexico is seen in an aerial view Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, near San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The U.S. Border with Mexico is seen in an aerial view Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, near San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The U.S. Border with Mexico is seen in an aerial view Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, near San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A U.S. Marine Osprey is flown over the border Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, near San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol agent looks through binoculars towards two border walls separating Mexico from the United States, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the Mexican National Guard patrol next to the U.S.-Mexico border wall Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Volunteer Karen Parker walks along a road next to the border wall separating Mexico and the United States where a year ago she would offer medical aid to large groups of migrants who had crossed the border illegally to apply for asylum, in Jacumba Hot Springs, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The U.S.-Mexico border wall is seen Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People walk near the U.S.-Mexico border wall Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman looks at her phone at the Juventud 2000 shelter Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

From left to right, Evelyn, Melina and Reina wait at the Agape Mundial shelter Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A child wrapped in a blanket walks through the Agape Mundial shelter Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pablo Jose Alvarado holds a paper showing his canceled appointment with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at a shelter Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol agent walks past four men detained after crossing the border illegally in a gap in two walls separating Mexico from the United States before turning themselves in, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A gap in one of two border walls separating Mexico from the United States is seen Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Border Patrol vehicles drive along two border walls separating Mexico from the United States Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A sign reading "Augustana is a Sanctuary" is displayed on a door at the Augustana Lutheran Church, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Portland, Oregon. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Workers begin the installation of a temporary shelter for possible deportees from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A migrant woman from the Mexican state of Guerrero walks among tents at a migrant shelter Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in the border city of Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A migrant woman from the Mexican state of Guerrero holds her 1-year-old granddaughter as she hits a piñata of President Donald Trump at a shelter for migrants Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in the border city of Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants eat at a shelter Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in the border city of Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tents fill the Juventud 2000 shelter Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Antonio Neri and his daughters, Evelyn and Melina, from left to right, wait at the Agape Mundial shelter Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. The family have been at the shelter since March 2024 after fleeing violence in Mexico. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol agent walks towards a gap in one of two border walls separating Mexico from the United States, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Workers construct temporary shelters for possible deportees from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Workers construct temporary shelters for possible deportees from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Concertina wire tops a section of a border wall separating Mexico from the United States Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Concertina wire tops a section of a border wall separating Mexico from the United States Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol agent keeps watch along the border wall at sunset, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Hidalgo, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palm trees are reflected as the sun sets along the border, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Hidalgo, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol truck rides along the border wall in Sunland Park, N.M., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A truck is seen at the top of a hill along the border wall in Sunland Park, N.M., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The sun sets behind the border wall in Sunland Park, N.M., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A train travels adjacent to the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Sunland Park, New Mexico, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The border wall is pictured in the Sunland Park area of New Mexico, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Anapra neighborhood of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, is pictured behind the border wall from the Sunland Park area of New Mexico, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol truck rides along the border wall in Sunland Park, N.M., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The dry flower spike of a yucca plant is backdropped by the border wall in Sunland Park, N.M., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The dry flower spike of a yucca plant is backdropped by the border wall in Sunland Park, N.M., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A yucca plant is backdropped by the border wall in Sunland Park, N.M., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol truck rides along the border wall in Sunland Park, N.M., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The border wall is pictured in Sunland Park, N.M., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol is parked along the border wall in Sunland Park, N.M., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol truck rides along the border wall in Sunland Park, N.M., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The border wall between Mexico, left, and the United States is pictured in Sunland Park, N.M., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025 in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A national guardsman patrols along a stretch of boarder wall, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Brownsville, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A truck passes a stretch of boarder wall, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Brownsville, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol Agent patrols along a stretch of boarder wall, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Brownsville, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol Agent moves along a stretch of boarder wall, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Brownsville, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A truck rides on the Mexico side of the border wall as seen from Sunland Park, N.M., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants wait to apply for asylum between two border walls separating Mexico and the United States after crossing illegally, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Workers begin the installation of a temporary shelter for possible deportees from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Workers begin the installation of a temporary shelter for possible deportees from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the Mexican National Guard patrol as construction crews replace sections of one of two border walls separating Mexico from the United States, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A member of the Mexican National Guard stands guard, left, as construction crews replace sections of one of two border walls separating Mexico from the United States, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Construction crews replace sections of one of two border walls separating Mexico from the United States, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the Mexican National Guard patrol as construction crews replace sections of one of two border walls separating Mexico from the United States, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Construction crews replace sections of one of two border walls separating Mexico from the United States, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dogs are near a border wall separating Mexico from the United States Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Volunteers talk in a tent along a border wall separating Mexico from the United States Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants who were deported from the U.S. to Mexico wave as they are transported to a shelter, as they cross El Chaparral pedestrian border bridge in Tijuana, Mexico, late Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants enter Mexico along El Chaparral pedestrian border bridge in Tijuana, Mexico, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, after being deported from the U.S. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants who were deported from the U.S. stand on El Chaparral pedestrian border bridge in Tijuana, Mexico, late Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants who were deported from the U.S. to Mexico wave as they are transported to a shelter, as they cross El Chaparral pedestrian border bridge in Tijuana, Mexico, late Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants walk back into Mexico after being deported from the U.S., at El Chaparral pedestrian border bridge in Tijuana, Mexico, late Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants walk into Mexico after being deported from the U.S. at El Chaparral pedestrian border bridge in Tijuana, Mexico, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People cross the border into Mexico from the United States, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A band serenades two women near where the border wall separating Mexico and the United States reaches the Pacific Ocean Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the Mexican National Guard patrol along the border wall separating Mexico and the United States, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the Mexican National Guard patrol along the border wall separating Mexico and the United States, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A girl from the Mexican state of Morelia sleeps in front of a sign for Tijuana as her family's CBP One application appointments to apply for asylum in the United States were declared not valid on the application Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico, shortly after President Donald Trump was sworn-in. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants with CBP One application appointments to apply for asylum in the United States look on after their appointments were declared not valid on the application Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico, shortly after President Donald Trump was sworn-in. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A group of migrants wait to be processed between two border walls separating Mexico and the United States after crossing illegally before dawn Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A group of migrants wait to be processed between two border walls separating Mexico and the United States after crossing illegally before dawn Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A group of migrants wait to be processed between two border walls separating Mexico and the United States after crossing illegally before dawn Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A group of migrants wait to be processed between two border walls separating Mexico and the United States after crossing illegally before dawn Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Border Patrol van transports a group of migrants after they crossed illegally and waiting to apply for asylum between two border walls separating Mexico and the United States, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Danielle Cosmes, a volunteer with American Friends Service Committee, stands in a tent with food, water and information to offer to migrants seeking asylum along a section of the border walls separating Mexico and the United States where hundreds arrived daily a year ago, but is now usually nearly vacant, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants pray before receiving a meal at El Buen Samaritano shelter, in Ciudad Juarez, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Roxana, a migrant from Chiapas, Mexico, hands a child a drink at El Buen Samaritano shelter, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A family walk back into Mexico after being deported at the border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico on Monday, Jan. 20. 2025. The family had been in detention for a week and their deportation was finalized today. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Marcela Medina and her husband Enrique Corea of Venezuela react to seeing that their appointment was canceled on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One app, as they wait near the border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico on Monday, Jan. 20. 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A sign regarding the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is posted on the window of a corner store on the day of President Trump's Inauguration, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in the predominantly Latino Little Village neighborhood Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants seeking asylum in the United States load into a taxi after immigration officers turned them away from their scheduled meetings soon after President Donald Trump canceled the CBP One app, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Matamoros, Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants seeking asylum leave an immigration office after their scheduled meetings were canceled and they were turned away soon after President Donald Trump canceled the CBP One app, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Matamoros, Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants seeking asylum in the United States load into a taxi after immigration officers turned them away from their scheduled meeting soon after President Donald Trump canceled the CBP One app, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Matamoros, Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants seeking asylum leave an immigration office after their scheduled meetings were canceled and they were turned away soon after President Donald Trump canceled the CBP One app, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Matamoros, Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants seeking asylum leave an immigration office after their scheduled meetings were canceled and they were turned away soon after President Donald Trump canceled the CBP One app, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Matamoros, Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants seeking asylum in the United States load into a taxi after immigration officers turned them away from their scheduled meetings soon after President Donald Trump canceled the CBP One app, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Matamoros, Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants seeking asylum leave an immigration office after their scheduled meetings were canceled and they were turned away soon after President Donald Trump canceled the CBP One app, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Matamoros, Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants seeking asylum in the United States load into a taxi after immigration officers turned them away from their scheduled meetings soon after President Donald Trump canceled the CBP One app, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Matamoros, Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants seeking asylum leave an immigration office after their scheduled meetings were canceled and they were turned away soon after President Donald Trump canceled the CBP One app, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Matamoros, Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants seeking asylum in the United States wait for a taxi after immigrations officers turned them away from their scheduled meetings soon after President Donald Trump canceled the CBP One app, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Matamoros, Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants seeking asylum leave an immigration office after their scheduled meetings were canceled and they were turned away soon after President Donald Trump canceled the CBP One app, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Matamoros, Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A migrant seeking asylum holds up the CBP One app showing his appointment was canceled after President Donald Trump was sworn into office, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Matamoros, Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants seeking asylum in the United States load into a taxi after immigrations turned them away from their scheduled meeting soon after President Donald Trump canceled the CBP One app, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Matamoros, Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A volunteer with a pro-migrant organization shows the updated message of the CBP One app advising the cancellations of existing appointments for migrants that were scheduled to enter the United States on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A migrant talks on his cell phone at a tent camp set up next to the Vallejo train tracks in Mexico City, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants live in a tent encampment by the Vallejo train tracks in Mexico City, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Melanie Mendoza of Venezuela, gets emotional as she sees that her 1pm appointment was canceled on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One app, as she and her family wait at the border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico on Monday, Jan. 20. 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Maria Mercado, who is from Colombia but arrived from Ecuador, gets emotional as she sees that her 1pm appointment was canceled on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One app, as she and her family wait at the border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico on Monday, Jan. 20. 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

CORRECTS COUNTRY SPELLING Maria Mercado, who is from Colombia but arrived from Ecuador, gets emotional as she sees that her 1pm appointment was canceled on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One app, as she and her family wait at the border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico on Monday, Jan. 20. 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Maria Mercado, who is from Colombia but arrived from Ecuador, gets emotional as she sees that her 1pm appointment was canceled on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One app, as she and her family wait in Tijuana, Mexico on Monday, Jan. 20. 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A group of people react as they see that their appointments were canceled on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One app, as they arrive at the border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico on Monday, Jan. 20. 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sylvia Martinez and her daughter Maria of El Salvador, hug and get emotional as they see that their afternoon appointment was canceled on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One app, at the border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico on Monday, Jan. 20. 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Young Venezuelan migrants play with toy cars and guns at a migrant tent camp outside La Soledad church in Mexico City, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Colombian migrant Margelis Tinoco, 48, cries after her CBP One appointment was canceled at the Paso del Norte international bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on the border with the U.S., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A young Venezuelan migrant with a toy gun plays with other children at a migrant tent camp outside La Soledad church in Mexico City, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Colombian migrant Margelis Tinoco, 48, left, cries after her CBP One appointment was canceled at the Paso del Norte international bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on the border with the U.S., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Venezuelan migrants Daniela Medina, right, and Oldris Rodriguez hug in celebration after entering the United States from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico through the Paso del Norte bridge, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants walk through Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico, in an attempt to reach the U.S. border, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Edgar H. Clemente) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants walk through Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico, in an attempt to reach the U.S. border, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Edgar H. Clemente) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants walk through Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico in an attempt to reach the U.S. border, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Edgar H. Clemente) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants walk past a Mexican immigration checkpoint as they arrive to Huehuetan, Chiapas state, Mexico, in an attempt to reach the U.S. border, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Edgar H. Clemente) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Venezuelan migrant collects water at a migrant tent camp outside La Soledad church in Mexico City, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Venezuelan migrant Yender Romero shows the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One app on his cell phone, which he said he used to apply for asylum in the U.S. and is waiting on an answer, at a migrant tent camp outside La Soledad church in Mexico City, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Yender Romero, from Venezuela, uses his cell phone to listen to news on the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, at a migrant tent camp outside La Soledad church in Mexico City, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Women and children migrants walk with a larger group of migrants through Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico, in an attempt to reach the U.S. border, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Edgar H. Clemente) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Venezuelan migrant wakes up at a migrant tent camp outside La Soledad church in Mexico City, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants with appointments wait to present their documents to U.S. immigration agents as part of their asylum applications at the Paso del Norte international bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on the border with the U.S., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A migrant family from Michoacan, Mexico wait for transportation after entering the United States from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico through the Paso del Norte bridge, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants share a hug after entering the United States from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico through the Paso del Norte bridge, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Venezuelan migrants Ruthmervis Tiamo, right, and her daughter Sofia Ferrer become emotional while having a video chat with relatives in their home country after entering the United States from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico through the Paso del Norte bridge, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Venezuelan migrants from left; Oldris Rodriguez, Daniela Medina, Josue Fernandez and Jilbelis Sequera celebrate after entering the United States from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico through the Paso del Norte bridge, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 in El Paso, Texas.(AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Venezuelan migrants from left; Yuslay Rodriguez, Sofia Ferrer, Camila Torrealba and Ruthmervis Tiamo have a video chat with relatives in their home country after entering the United States from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico through the Paso del Norte bridge, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Colombian migrant Daniela Medina, right, checks her immigration papers after entering the United States from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico through the Paso del Norte bridge, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Venezuelan migrants Yuslay Rodriguez, left, and her daughter Camila Torrealba become emotional while having a video chat with relatives in their home country after entering the United States from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico through the Paso del Norte bridge, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Venezuelan migrant Yuslay Rodriguez share a hug with her daughter and friends after entering the United States from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico through the Paso del Norte bridge, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Volunteer Karen Parker places water bottles in an area where a year ago she would offer medical aid to large groups of migrants who had crossed the border illegally to apply for asylum but is now fairly desolate, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Jacumba Hot Springs, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Volunteer Karen Parker places a trash bag in an area where a year ago she would offer medical aid to large groups of migrants who had crossed the border illegally to apply for asylum but is now fairly desolate, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Jacumba Hot Springs, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Volunteer Karen Parker checks a water station along a road next to the border wall separating Mexico and the United States where a year ago she would offer medical aid to large groups of migrants who had crossed the border illegally to apply for asylum but is now fairly desolate, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Jacumba Hot Springs, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Volunteer Karen Parker lights a cigarette next to the border wall separating Mexico and the United States where a year ago she would offer medical aid to large groups of migrants who had crossed the border illegally to apply for asylum, in Jacumba Hot Springs, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pedestrians arrive into downtown El Paso after crossing from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Razor wire covers the banks of the Rio Grande river and the border wall in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pigeons fly over the Rio Grande river and the Paso del Norte bridge that connects Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, and El Paso, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pedestrians cross into El Paso, Texas, from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, through the Paso del Norte bridge Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Roberto Peña sells handcrafted flowers to commuters waiting to cross over to El Paso, Texas, from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, at the Paso del Norte bridge Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Downtown El Paso, Texas is seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Commuters wait in lines to cross over to El Paso, Texas from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico at the Paso del Norte bridge before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Commuters wait in lines to cross over to El Paso, Texas from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico at the Paso del Norte bridge before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A purple cross placed on the Mexican side of the border with the United States is pictured with the border wall in the background hours before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Santiago Lopez, of Mexico's southern state of Chiapas, walks past tents at a shelter for migrants days ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. After crossing illegally into the United States in the hopes of applying for asylum and being immediately deported in October 2024, Lopez has decided to give up his plan to get to the United States, and will be leaving the border city to take his family back south on the day President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man talks on his phone as he looks through the wall separating Mexico and the United States where the border reaches the Pacific Ocean, days ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The words "see you soon Trump!" are written on a section of the wall separating Mexico and the United States where the border reaches the Pacific Ocean, days ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants seeking asylum in the United States wait at Catholic Charity for humanitarian assistance and relief in McAllen, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants seeking asylum in the United States wait at Catholic Charity for humanitarian assistance and relief in McAllen, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS