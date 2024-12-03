All sections
WorldFebruary 5, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: US Politics Protests

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
Protesters demonstrate against Project 2025, in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Ricardo Reyes, of Common Defense, shouts as he addresses the crowd as hundreds gather during a political protest at the Arizona Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Elaine Torok joins several hundred demonstrators outside the California State Capitol to protest against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Demonstrators speak during a protest outside City Hall, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Demonstrators raise signs during a protest outside City Hall, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Demonstrators raise signs during a protest outside City Hall, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
A person holds a sign reading "No Tech Takeover" during a protest outside City Hall, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Demonstrators raise signs during a protest outside City Hall, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
A motorist waves a placard in support of participants in a political protest outside the State Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Participants stop traffic on Lincoln Street during a political protest outside the State Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Demonstrators gather outside the state capitol for a political protest Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Sacramento. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
Demonstrators gather outside the state capitol for a political protest Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Sacramento. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
Protesters gather on steps of the Texas Capitol, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Participants cheer during a political protest outside the State Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Protestors march around the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 during a protest rally against Project 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Protesters demonstrate against Project 2025, in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Protesters demonstrate against Project 2025, in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
A sign is held up during a protest outside the Wisconsin Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Signs are displayed during a protest outside the Wisconsin Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
People hold signs during a protest outside the Wisconsin Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Protesters demonstrate against Project 2025, in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
