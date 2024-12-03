PHOTO COLLECTION: US presidents AP photo coverage

President Joe Biden talks with reporters be he boards Air Force One at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Morrisville, N.C., Tuesday, March 28, 2023, en route to Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, after signing a bill to increase NASA's budget to $19.5 billion and directs the agency to focus human exploration of deep space and Mars. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Bush waves as he walks back to the Oval Office of the White House after attending a ceremony honoring the 2006 United States Winter Olympic and Paralympics Teams, Wednesday, May 17, 2006, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President George H. Bush waves as president-elect Bill Clinton stands alongside, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 1992 at the White House. The president-elect is in Washington for the first time since his victory and met with the president to discuss the transition. (AP Photo/Doug Mills) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Clinton walks to the podium to deliver a short statement on the impeachment inquiry in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington Friday, Dec. 11, 1998. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Clinton makes a statement as first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton looks on at the White House, Saturday, Dec. 19, 1998 thanking those Democratic members of the House of Representatives who voted against impeachment and vowing to complete his term. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President George Bush meets with GOP Congressional leaders, including House Minority Leader Bob Michel of Ill., left, and House Whip Newt Gingrich of Ga., in the White House Cabinet Room in Washington, July 21, 1989. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President George H. W. Bush and his mother, Dorothy Walker Bush, 87, sit in the White House Oval Office Jan. 21, 1989 in Washington. (AP Photo/Doug Mills) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Various governors and others watch as President George Bush pitches a horseshoe at the new pits on the White House lawn, April 1, 1989 in Washington. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Ronald Reagan and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher speak to reporters just after her arrival, Wednesday, June 23, 1982 at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Ronald Reagan speaks by radio-phone from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, "long distance", to the Space Shuttle Challenger astronauts, April 10, 1984. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Ronald Reagan shows his boot following the signing of his tax bill at his California vacation home, Rancho del Cielo, near Santa Barbara, Ca., Aug. 13, 1981. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Ronald Reagan looks at positions in North Korea from the South Korean side of the DMZ, Nov. 13, 1983. (AP Photo/Scott Stewart) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Egypt's President Anwar Sadat, left, shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin as President Jimmy Carter watches at Camp David, Md., in September 1978, during talks aimed at laying the groundwork for a permanent Middle East peace. (AP Photo, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Jimmy Carter and press secretary Jody Powell, right, talk with reporters Helen Thomas, center, and Sam Donaldson, left, while aboard Air Force One on Oct. 20, 1979 prior to landing at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Liberty, President Gerald Ford's golden retriever, receives greetings from the president as he made an unexpected visit to the Oval Office, Nov. 16, 1974 in Washington. Liberty dropped by while Ford was meeting with Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and Maj. Gen. Brent Scowcroft, deputy assistant for national security affairs. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Gerald Ford autographs a picture as he sits in the White House Oval Office, Jan. 19, 1977. Ford and his family are in the process of packing their belongings in preparation for their Thursday departure from the Executive Mansion. (AP Photo/Eddie Adams) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Lyndon Johnson, right, confers with President-elect Richard Nixon in the White House, Dec. 12, 1968 in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Rev. Martin Luther King, third from right, head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, was among national figures present on July 2, 1964, as President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Bill in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Lyndon Johnson presents the Man of the Year award of the Big Brothers organization to evangelist Billy Graham at the White House, May 10, 1966 in Washington. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President John F. Kennedy sails with daughter, Caroline, off Hyannis Port, Mass., in 1962 photo. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President John F. Kennedy poses at his White House desk in Washington, March 23, 1961 after signing the instrument of ratification of a treaty making the United States a member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. (AP Photo/Harvey Georges) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Dwight Eisenhower poses with President-elect John F. Kennedy at the White House in Washington, before a private conference on Dec. 6, 1960. (AP Photo, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mrs. Bess Truman joins President Harry Truman with the Shah of Iran and Hussein Ala, Iranian Ambassador to the U.S. (left to right) pose in the receiving line at the Shoreham Hotel on Nov. 18, 1949 in Washington. The Trumans hosted a reception for the Shah. (AP Photo/Harvey Georges) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Harry Truman poses at his White House office desk in 1948 in Washington. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Franklin Roosevelt gestures as makes a campaign speech at Madison Square Garden in New York, Oct. 31, 1936. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Franklin Roosevelt signs the Social Security Bill in Washington on August 14, 1935. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Coolidge signs the Kellogg-Briand Peace Pact in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Jan. 17, 1929. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Woodrow Wilson and wife, Edith Wilson, ride in a carriage on Armistice Day, 1918. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS