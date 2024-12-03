All sections
WorldFebruary 11, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: U.S. Transgender Rights

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
Ann B. Brown, center, holds up a sign during a rally demanding that NYU Langone commit to providing gender-affirming care for transgender youth following an executive order by President Donald Trump aimed at cutting federal funding, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
Ann B. Brown, center, holds up a sign during a rally demanding that NYU Langone commit to providing gender-affirming care for transgender youth following an executive order by President Donald Trump aimed at cutting federal funding, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People wave signs during a pro-transgender rights protest outside of Seattle Children's Hospital after the institution postponed some gender-affirming surgeries for minors following an executive order by President Donald Trump, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
People wave signs during a pro-transgender rights protest outside of Seattle Children's Hospital after the institution postponed some gender-affirming surgeries for minors following an executive order by President Donald Trump, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Donald Trump signs an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump signs an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Demonstrators march to the Alabama Capitol in Montgomery, Ala., on Feb. 5, 2025 to protest bills that would impact transgender people. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)
Demonstrators march to the Alabama Capitol in Montgomery, Ala., on Feb. 5, 2025 to protest bills that would impact transgender people. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A protester walks by a Seattle Children's Hospital sign during a pro-transgender rights rally after the institution postponed some gender-affirming surgeries for minors following an executive order by President Donald Trump, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
A protester walks by a Seattle Children's Hospital sign during a pro-transgender rights rally after the institution postponed some gender-affirming surgeries for minors following an executive order by President Donald Trump, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A protester is silhouetted against a trans pride flag during a pro-transgender rights protest outside of Seattle Children's Hospital after the institution postponed some gender-affirming surgeries for minors following an executive order by President Donald Trump, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
A protester is silhouetted against a trans pride flag during a pro-transgender rights protest outside of Seattle Children's Hospital after the institution postponed some gender-affirming surgeries for minors following an executive order by President Donald Trump, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person holds a sign during a pro-transgender rights protest outside of Seattle Children's Hospital after the institution postponed some gender-affirming surgeries for minors following an executive order by President Donald Trump, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
A person holds a sign during a pro-transgender rights protest outside of Seattle Children's Hospital after the institution postponed some gender-affirming surgeries for minors following an executive order by President Donald Trump, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person waves a trans pride flag during a pro-transgender rights protest outside of Seattle Children's Hospital after the institution postponed some gender-affirming surgeries for minors following an executive order by President Donald Trump Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
A person waves a trans pride flag during a pro-transgender rights protest outside of Seattle Children's Hospital after the institution postponed some gender-affirming surgeries for minors following an executive order by President Donald Trump Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protesters march during a rally demanding that NYU Langone commit to providing gender-affirming care for transgender youth following an executive order by President Donald Trump aimed at cutting federal funding, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
Protesters march during a rally demanding that NYU Langone commit to providing gender-affirming care for transgender youth following an executive order by President Donald Trump aimed at cutting federal funding, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The crowd marches during a rally demanding that NYU Langone commit to providing gender-affirming care for transgender youth following an executive order by President Donald Trump aimed at cutting federal funding, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
The crowd marches during a rally demanding that NYU Langone commit to providing gender-affirming care for transgender youth following an executive order by President Donald Trump aimed at cutting federal funding, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People gather for a rally demanding that NYU Langone commit to providing health care for transgender youth following an executive order by President Donald Trump aimed at cutting federal funding for gender-affirming care, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
People gather for a rally demanding that NYU Langone commit to providing health care for transgender youth following an executive order by President Donald Trump aimed at cutting federal funding for gender-affirming care, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Max wears a jacket with a patch during a pro-transgender rights protest outside of Seattle Children's Hospital after the institution postponed some gender-affirming surgeries for minors following an executive order by President Donald Trump, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Max wears a jacket with a patch during a pro-transgender rights protest outside of Seattle Children's Hospital after the institution postponed some gender-affirming surgeries for minors following an executive order by President Donald Trump, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A protester waves a sign outside of Seattle Children's Hospital during a pro-transgender rights rally after the institution postponed some gender-affirming surgeries for minors following an executive order by President Donald Trump, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
A protester waves a sign outside of Seattle Children's Hospital during a pro-transgender rights rally after the institution postponed some gender-affirming surgeries for minors following an executive order by President Donald Trump, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mariah waves a trans pride flag during a pro-transgender rights protest outside of Seattle Children's Hospital after the institution postponed some gender-affirming surgeries for minors following an executive order by President Donald Trump, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Mariah waves a trans pride flag during a pro-transgender rights protest outside of Seattle Children's Hospital after the institution postponed some gender-affirming surgeries for minors following an executive order by President Donald Trump, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People wave signs during a pro-transgender rights protest outside of Seattle Children's Hospital after the institution postponed some gender-affirming surgeries for minors following an executive order by President Donald Trump, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
People wave signs during a pro-transgender rights protest outside of Seattle Children's Hospital after the institution postponed some gender-affirming surgeries for minors following an executive order by President Donald Trump, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)ASSOCIATED PRESS

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

Related
What to know about proposals to ban abortion pills and punish women who seek abortion
WorldFeb. 11
What to know about proposals to ban abortion pills and punish women who seek abortion
Trump once again slaps taxes on foreign steel, aluminum, a move that proved costly in his first term
WorldFeb. 11
Trump once again slaps taxes on foreign steel, aluminum, a move that proved costly in his first term
A$AP Rocky may take the risk of taking the stand at his felony assault trial
WorldFeb. 11
A$AP Rocky may take the risk of taking the stand at his felony assault trial
Stock market today: Asian stocks down after Trump imposes tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum
WorldFeb. 11
Stock market today: Asian stocks down after Trump imposes tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum
Vince McMahon's lawyer was wrong to withhold documents sought by grand jury, court rules
WorldFeb. 11
Vince McMahon's lawyer was wrong to withhold documents sought by grand jury, court rules
Private jets collide at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, killing at least 1 person, authorities say
WorldFeb. 11
Private jets collide at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, killing at least 1 person, authorities say
DOGE's access to Treasury data risks US financial standing and raises security worries, experts warn
WorldFeb. 11
DOGE's access to Treasury data risks US financial standing and raises security worries, experts warn
Top Justice Department official orders prosecutors to drop charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams
WorldFeb. 11
Top Justice Department official orders prosecutors to drop charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy