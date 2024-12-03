All sections
WorldFebruary 9, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Westminster Dog Show

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
Champion, an All-American breed, sticks out their tongue at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
A dog competeswld in the Masters Agility Championship Finals during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
Alicia Bismore with her dog Dazy, waits for the flyball tournament at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
Dogs compete in the Flyball tournament at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
Ellie, an All-American half Pomeranian and half Husky, waits for a treat at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
Hadley Cooper, left, and Amanda Gabriele take a selfie while watching the Masters Agility Championship Finals during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
Benny, left, and Tansey, Norwich Terriers, sit in a stroller at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
Kimber, an Australian Cattle Dog, competes in the Masters Agility Championship Finals during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
Ellie, an All-American half Pomeranian and half Husky, looks up while surrounded by supporters at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
Handlers and their dogs wait for the start of the flyball tournament at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
Nico Hutkin, center, reacts after feeding a dog during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
A dog waits near the demo ring benching area at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
