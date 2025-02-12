All sections
PHOTO COLLECTION: Westminster Dog Show

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
Lights shine before the best in show competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Katie Bernardin and Monty, a Giant Schnauzer, celebrate after winning best in show in the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Katie Bernardin kisses Monty, a giant schnauzer, after winning best in show in the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Katie Bernardin kisses Monty, a Giant Schnauzer, after winning best in show in the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Dogs compete in the terrier group during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Mercedes, a German Shepard, and its handler arrive for the best in show competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Monty, a Giant Schnauzer, receives a treat after winning best in show in the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Comet, a Shih Tzu, and its handler compete in the best in show competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Neal, a Bichon FrisË, and its handler compete in the best in show competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Comet, a Shih Tzu, competes in the best in show competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Bourbon, a Whippet, and its handler compete in the best in show competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Katie Bernardin and Monty, a Giant Schnauzer, compete in the best in show competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Katie Bernardin, center, reacts after winning best in show with Monty, a Giant Schnauzer, during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Comet, a Shih Tzu, arrives for the best in show competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Archer, a Skye Terrier, competes in the terrier competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Annie, a Russell Terrier, competes in the terrier group competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Robin Novack, left, and Freddie, an English Springer Spaniel, compete in the sporting group competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
A Cocker Spaniel competes in the sporting group competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
A Komondor, Ranger, competes in the working group competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
A dog competes during the junior showmanship competition at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Taylor Johnson competes with her Old English Sheepdog during the junior showmanship competition at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Comet, a Shih Tzu, winner of the Toy group, is groomed before judging during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
Cruz, a Poodle, jumps up during judging in the Non-Sporting group during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
Jocelyn, a Dachshund, runs during the Hound group judging at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
