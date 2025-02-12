PHOTO COLLECTION: Westminster Dog Show

Lights shine before the best in show competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Katie Bernardin and Monty, a Giant Schnauzer, celebrate after winning best in show in the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Katie Bernardin kisses Monty, a giant schnauzer, after winning best in show in the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dogs compete in the terrier group during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mercedes, a German Shepard, and its handler arrive for the best in show competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Monty, a Giant Schnauzer, receives a treat after winning best in show in the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Comet, a Shih Tzu, and its handler compete in the best in show competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Neal, a Bichon FrisË, and its handler compete in the best in show competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Comet, a Shih Tzu, competes in the best in show competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bourbon, a Whippet, and its handler compete in the best in show competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Katie Bernardin and Monty, a Giant Schnauzer, compete in the best in show competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Comet, a Shih Tzu, arrives for the best in show competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Archer, a Skye Terrier, competes in the terrier competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Annie, a Russell Terrier, competes in the terrier group competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Robin Novack, left, and Freddie, an English Springer Spaniel, compete in the sporting group competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Cocker Spaniel competes in the sporting group competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Komondor, Ranger, competes in the working group competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A dog competes during the junior showmanship competition at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Taylor Johnson competes with her Old English Sheepdog during the junior showmanship competition at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Comet, a Shih Tzu, winner of the Toy group, is groomed before judging during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cruz, a Poodle, jumps up during judging in the Non-Sporting group during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa) ASSOCIATED PRESS