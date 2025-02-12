PHOTO COLLECTION: Westminster Dog Show

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
Lights shine before the best in show competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Katie Bernardin and Monty, a Giant Schnauzer, celebrate after winning best in show in the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Katie Bernardin kisses Monty, a giant schnauzer, after winning best in show in the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Katie Bernardin kisses Monty, a Giant Schnauzer, after winning best in show in the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dogs compete in the terrier group during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mercedes, a German Shepard, and its handler arrive for the best in show competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Monty, a Giant Schnauzer, receives a treat after winning best in show in the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Comet, a Shih Tzu, and its handler compete in the best in show competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Neal, a Bichon FrisË, and its handler compete in the best in show competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Comet, a Shih Tzu, competes in the best in show competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bourbon, a Whippet, and its handler compete in the best in show competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Katie Bernardin and Monty, a Giant Schnauzer, compete in the best in show competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Katie Bernardin, center, reacts after winning best in show with Monty, a Giant Schnauzer, during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Comet, a Shih Tzu, arrives for the best in show competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Archer, a Skye Terrier, competes in the terrier competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Annie, a Russell Terrier, competes in the terrier group competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Robin Novack, left, and Freddie, an English Springer Spaniel, compete in the sporting group competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Cocker Spaniel competes in the sporting group competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Komondor, Ranger, competes in the working group competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A dog competes during the junior showmanship competition at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Taylor Johnson competes with her Old English Sheepdog during the junior showmanship competition at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Comet, a Shih Tzu, winner of the Toy group, is groomed before judging during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cruz, a Poodle, jumps up during judging in the Non-Sporting group during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jocelyn, a Dachshund, runs during the Hound group judging at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
