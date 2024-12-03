PHOTO COLLECTION: Winter Weather

A person feeds seagulls during a winter storm, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People remove snow during a snowfall Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Whitefish Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People walk along Fremont Street in the rain Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Eight-year-old Anders Whit snowboards at Mulick Park Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Arthur H. Trickett-Wile/MLive.com/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People walk through a city park during a snowstorm in Montreal, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Christian Lively sweeps snow off his car in front of his house on Woodlawn Ave in Beckley, W.Va., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dog walker Jade Martin walks a group of dogs in the rain Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A fire-damaged property is shown in the Eaton Fire zone during a storm Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Snow covers balloons decorating a business during a winter storm Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Water streams down a canyon in the Eaton Fire zone during a storm, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent) ASSOCIATED PRESS

"Sometimes this is the best time to fish," said Ray King as he fishes for trout during a steady snowfall at the lake in O'Fallon Park in St. Louis, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Water is reflected on the ground under a burned beachfront property in the Palisades Fire zone during a storm Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Seventy-five-year-old Bob Schoone-Jongen snowblows the sidewalk on Southeast Cambridge Street Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Arthur H. Trickett-Wile/MLive.com/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Water is reflected in front of a fire-ravaged property in the Palisades Fire zone during a storm Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

In this image provided by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office officials respond to a SUV that caught fire on westbound Interstate 84 on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, near Multnomah Falls, Ore. (Multnomah County Sheriff's Office via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A worker clears debris from a rain gutter in the Eaton Fire zone during a storm Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nebraska State Capitol grounds keepers Lexis Funk, left, and Aud Koch clear the west steps of the Capitol as a winter storm hits Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A person pushes a shopping cart on a snow-covered parking lot during a storm Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Truckee, Calif. (AP Photo/Brooke Hess-Homeier) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An ice shanty is set up on Saginaw River as a snowstorm rolls in on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Bay City, Mich. (Kaytie Boomer/MLive.com/The Bay City Times via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A motorist navigates drooping branches on Merriman Road in Franklin County after a winter storm affected the area Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Franklin County, Va. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A person walks along the shore of ice covered Lake Michigan Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pedestrian crosses the street during a snowy day in Vernon Hills, Ill., Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mud flows down a road in the Eaton Fire zone during a storm Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A person clears snow from the back window of a vehicle during a storm Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Truckee, Calif. (AP Photo/Brooke Hess-Homeier) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A pedestrian crosses a snowy street in downtown Kansas City, Mo., as a winter storm passed through the area Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mud covers the Pacific Coast Highway in the Palisades Fire zone during a storm Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS