WorldFebruary 14, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Winter Weather

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

AP News, Associated Press
A person feeds seagulls during a winter storm, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
People remove snow during a snowfall Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Whitefish Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
People walk along Fremont Street in the rain Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Eight-year-old Anders Whit snowboards at Mulick Park Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Arthur H. Trickett-Wile/MLive.com/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
People walk through a city park during a snowstorm in Montreal, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Christian Lively sweeps snow off his car in front of his house on Woodlawn Ave in Beckley, W.Va., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald via AP)
Dog walker Jade Martin walks a group of dogs in the rain Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
A fire-damaged property is shown in the Eaton Fire zone during a storm Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)
Snow covers balloons decorating a business during a winter storm Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Water streams down a canyon in the Eaton Fire zone during a storm, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)
"Sometimes this is the best time to fish," said Ray King as he fishes for trout during a steady snowfall at the lake in O'Fallon Park in St. Louis, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Water is reflected on the ground under a burned beachfront property in the Palisades Fire zone during a storm Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Seventy-five-year-old Bob Schoone-Jongen snowblows the sidewalk on Southeast Cambridge Street Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Arthur H. Trickett-Wile/MLive.com/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Water is reflected in front of a fire-ravaged property in the Palisades Fire zone during a storm Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
In this image provided by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office officials respond to a SUV that caught fire on westbound Interstate 84 on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, near Multnomah Falls, Ore. (Multnomah County Sheriff's Office via AP)
A worker clears debris from a rain gutter in the Eaton Fire zone during a storm Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)
Nebraska State Capitol grounds keepers Lexis Funk, left, and Aud Koch clear the west steps of the Capitol as a winter storm hits Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)
A person pushes a shopping cart on a snow-covered parking lot during a storm Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Truckee, Calif. (AP Photo/Brooke Hess-Homeier)
An ice shanty is set up on Saginaw River as a snowstorm rolls in on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Bay City, Mich. (Kaytie Boomer/MLive.com/The Bay City Times via AP)
A motorist navigates drooping branches on Merriman Road in Franklin County after a winter storm affected the area Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Franklin County, Va. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP)
A person walks along the shore of ice covered Lake Michigan Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Pedestrian crosses the street during a snowy day in Vernon Hills, Ill., Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Mud flows down a road in the Eaton Fire zone during a storm Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)
A person clears snow from the back window of a vehicle during a storm Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Truckee, Calif. (AP Photo/Brooke Hess-Homeier)
A pedestrian crosses a snowy street in downtown Kansas City, Mo., as a winter storm passed through the area Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Mud covers the Pacific Coast Highway in the Palisades Fire zone during a storm Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Molly, left, and Eric Bemis walk their dogs on a snow covered road, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in East Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
