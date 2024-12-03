PHOTO COLLECTION: XXXX

All sections
This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.

Men swim in the icy water of the Neva River in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
A woman walks past a poster depicting an image of Russian Tsar Peter the Great and showing his height, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
A sailor clears snow from the deck of the Aurora Cruiser moored as a museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
The Standard of the President of the Russian Federation flutters in the wind over the Senate building with the Spasskaya Tower, left, and St. Basils's Cathedral on the right, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov)
The Kremlin with the Grand Kremlin Palace, center right, are seen behind the Bolshoy Kamenny Bridge over Moskva (Moscow) River in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov)
Models are prepared for a show backstage, during the Moscow Fashion Week, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov)
"Peace to the world", a painting created by Russian artist Alexei Sergienko showing a combination of faces of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, is on display at the Sergienko's gallery in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
