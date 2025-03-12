The northern lights appear over homes in Nuuk, Greenland, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Public school pupils are seen inside their classrooms next to the large icebergs in the city of Ilulissat, Greenland, Wednesday Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Relatives of Salik and Malu Schmidt gather to celebrate their wedding at their house in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman walks at a graveyard covered by snow as the sun sets in Nuuk, Greenland, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Salik Schmidt and Malu Schmidt react after getting married during their weeding at the church of our Savior in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Relatives and family members throw rice at Salik and Malu Schmidt as they leave the church of our Savior after getting married in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Children play on an icy surface in Nuuk, Greenland, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - A woman walks on a street with political placards for the upcoming elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A boy throws ice into the sea in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A boat captain rides though a frozen sea inlet outside of Nuuk, Greenland, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A boat rides though a frozen sea inlet outside of Nuuk, Greenland, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bilo Chemnitz, 23, holds his rifle after hunting ptarmigan birds near the Nuuk fjord in Greenland, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - A woman walks near a church in Nuuk, Greenland, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A crow flies over political placards for the upcoming elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Candidates in Greenland's upcoming election seek the support of representatives from disabled rights groups in Nuuk, Greenland, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nivi Rosing, political candidate for the Greenland parliament, hugs his colleague during televised debates before the upcoming elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman carries political placards for the upcoming elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Children play on pedestrian street with political placards for the upcoming elections displayed in the back in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Electoral workers transport ballot boxes to be counted in parliamentary elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A boy wears two pairs of sunglasses as he gathers with others outside a polling station during parliamentary elections, in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People line up outside a polling station to cast their vote in parliamentary elections, in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man casts his vote in parliamentary elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People stand in line outside a polling station to cast their vote in parliamentary elections, in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People line up in the back ground to cast their vote in parliamentary elections, in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman walks out of a booth to cast her vote in parliamentary elections, in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Electoral workers prepare to count votes during parliamentary elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the Naleraq party applaud during a party after parliamentary elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS